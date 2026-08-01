Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ sequel hits major roadblock

Time is running out for ‘Barbie 2’. A new report says Warner Bros. faces a deadline that could put the sequel’s future at risk.

Fans hoping to return to Barbieland may have to wait a little longer. While talk of a ‘Barbie’ sequel has been floating around for some time, a new report reveals the follow-up has run into a major business hurdle, and the clock is ticking for Warner Bros. According to The New York Times, the studio has until December to finalize agreements with the creative team behind the 2023 blockbuster. If those negotiations fail, the sequel rights will return to Mattel, putting Warner Bros.’ plans for another film in serious doubt. The report says the studio has spent months trying to lock in deals with the movie’s biggest names, including stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, along with director and co-writer Greta Gerwig. One proposed agreement reportedly included profit-sharing bonuses related to certain box-office targets if the sequel performed well in theaters. However, the discussions have not crossed the finish line.

Margot Robbie in a still from 'Barbie' (Image Source: Instagram | @barbiethemovie)

The outlet reported that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav allegedly refused to sign off on one version of the proposed agreement because he believed it was “too generous.” That claim, however, has been challenged by the studio. A Warner Bros. spokesperson disputed that version of events, telling the publication that the latest delay was not caused by the company rejecting a deal. Instead, the spokesperson said representatives for the film’s creative team turned down an offer Warner Bros. presented in May and have not yet returned with a revised proposal.

Studio co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca also addressed the ongoing negotiations in a statement: “We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next ‘Barbie’ film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far.” Their comments suggest that neither side has completely walked away, but with December approaching, time is becoming a factor. The latest update is particularly noteworthy because creative conversations about ‘Barbie 2’ have reportedly been happening for a while.

Ryan Gosling in a still from 'Barbie' (Image Source: Instagram | @barbiethemovie)

Back in 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach had already begun exploring ideas for another movie. At the time, it was reported the pair were in the “early stages” of developing a story. Released in July 2023, ‘Barbie’ turned into a worldwide phenomenon, earning roughly $1.5 billion at the global box office. The movie also proved to be a major awards contender, collecting eight Academy Award nominations before winning the Oscar for Best Original Song with Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ For the moment, ‘Barbie 2’ has not been canceled, but it also has not officially moved forward. Warner Bros. still has a window to strike a deal before the rights return to Mattel, and both sides appear to remain in discussions.