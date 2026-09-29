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‘The Love Hypothesis’ gets major sequel update after Prime Video movie’s premiere

Ali Hazelwood has a new chapter planned for Olive and Adam, while their future on screen is beginning to take shape.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) and Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) share a moment in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Image Source: Prime Video | Youtube)
Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) and Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) share a moment in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Image Source: Prime Video | Youtube)

Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen thought fake dating was complicated. Staying together may give the scientists another problem to solve. Days after ‘The Love Hypothesis’ arrived on Prime Video, author Ali Hazelwood announced a direct sequel to her 2021 novel. Titled ‘The Two-Body Problem,’ it will continue Olive and Adam’s story, and a movie adaptation of the sequel is in early development.

Hazelwood revealed the news in an Instagram post that also showed the book’s cover. ‘The Two-Body Problem’ will be published on February 2, 2027, and its story spans a couple of years. Hazelwood described it as a mix of “slice of life, postdoctoral turmoil” and the challenge of deciding what to have for dinner. She has not released a full plot summary, leaving the events of the couple’s next chapter largely under wraps.

The author said she had not expected to write a sequel a year or so ago. She credited the Prime Video movie and its cast with making her “fall for Adam and Olive all over again.” Hazelwood acknowledged that an unannounced continuation might surprise readers who have imagined their own future for the couple. She said readers could keep the ending they prefer if they choose to skip the new book. She plans to share more about how the novel came about in the coming months.

Hazelwood also announced that MRC is developing a film based on ‘The Two-Body Problem’ for Amazon MGM Studios. She cautioned that “nothing is guaranteed,” and no release date or production schedule has been announced. Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, who play Olive and Adam in the first movie, have not been confirmed to return. There is no announced director for the proposed adaptation, either.

Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) carries Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) through a park at night (Image Source: Prime Video | Youtube)
Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) carries Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) through a park at night (Image Source: Prime Video | YouTube)

‘The Love Hypothesis’ premiered on Prime Video on September 23, with Claire Scanlon directing from a script by Sarah Rothschild. Reinhart and Bateman lead the cast, while Rachel Marsh plays Olive’s friend Anh. The movie adapts Hazelwood’s novel, which became a New York Times bestseller and built a following on BookTok. Hazelwood’s books have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. The film’s release came less than a week before she shared news of the sequel.

For now, the book and movie projects are at different stages. Readers have a title and publication date for the novel, while the film remains in development, with no confirmed cast or release window. Hazelwood’s description suggests the new story will spend time with Olive and Adam beyond their initial romance, but further details are still to come. ‘The Love Hypothesis’ is streaming on Prime Video, and ‘The Two-Body Problem’ is due in 2027.

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