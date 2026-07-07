Netflix announces new Harlan Coben show with ‘Riverdale’ star after I Will Find You’s massive success

The wait is over for Harlan Coben fans as Netflix has officially locked in the lead cast for its newest mystery drama

Netflix has officially found the three stars who will bring Harlan Coben's popular ‘Myron Bolitar’ novels to life. Colin Woodell has landed the title role, with KJ Apa cast as Win Lockwood and Diane Guerrero set to play Esperanza Diaz. The streaming giant first announced the series during its upfront presentation to advertisers in May, confirming that it would adapt Coben's long-running book franchise. The bestselling mystery series includes 12 novels centered on sports agent and accidental investigator Myron Bolitar. The new casting announcement gives fans their first look at the main trio that will anchor the drama. Woodell steps into the shoes of Myron Bolitar, a former basketball standout whose life takes a major turn after an injury cuts short his dream of playing in the NBA.

Colin Woodell in a still from 'The Continental' (Image Source: Starz Entertainment | Photo by Katalin Vermes)

As described by Netflix, “After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself.” The streamer further adds, “He builds his agency, MB Sports, on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and sharp competitive drive he once brought to the court.” Joining him is KJ Apa as Windsor "Win" Lockwood, Myron's closest friend and business partner. His character is described as “a man who was born into extraordinary privilege but walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron. Unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal, he's the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble.”

KJ Apa in a still from 'Riverdale' (Image Source: The CW Network | Riverdale)

Diane Guerrero rounds out the leading trio as Esperanza Diaz. Once a professional wrestler, Esperanza now serves as Myron's trusted colleague at MB Sports. Netflix describes the character as “A former professional wrestler turned Myron’s indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check.” This casting brings together three actors who are already familiar to viewers. Woodell recently appeared in Netflix's medical drama ‘Pulse’ and was also seen in HBO's comedy ‘I Love LA’. Viewers may also recognize him from ‘The Continental’ and the television prequel to the ‘John Wick’ franchise.

Diane Guerrero in a still from 'Doom Patrol' (Image Source: DC Universe | Doom Patrol)

Apa, meanwhile, became a household name thanks to his lead role as Archie Andrews in ‘Riverdale’, a character he played throughout the show's seven-season run. Guerrero is perhaps best known for playing Maritza Ramos in Netflix's hit prison drama ‘Orange Is the New Black’. She also starred in ‘Jane the Virgin’ and ‘Doom Patrol’. Netflix appears to be doubling down on its partnership with Harlan Coben, and it's easy to see why. The author's stories have performed very well for the platform. The latest example is ‘I Will Find You’, an eight-episode thriller that became one of Netflix's biggest television launches of the year. The series racked up 24 million views during its first week on the platform, making it the streamer's top TV debut of the year. That strong performance likely gives Netflix even more confidence as it moves ahead with ‘Myron Bolitar’.