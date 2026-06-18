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Ben Stiller announces his next directorial project centered on a legendary NBA team — here’s what we know

Ben Stiller revealed that he began working on the project a little before the team's playoff run
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 26 MINUTES AGO
Ben Stiller attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)
Ben Stiller attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Ben Stiller is gearing up to work on his dream project. The popular actor rose to fame after starring in a string of comedies, including 'There's Something About Mary,' 'Meet the Parents' trilogy, the 'Night at the Museum' film series, and more. He successfully transitioned into directing and has been hailed for helming series like 'Escape at Dannemora' and 'Severance' as well as films like 'Zoolander,' 'Tropic Thunder,' and 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.' After directing the 2025 documentary 'Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost' about his parents, Stiller is ready for his next project. He recently announced that he is working on a documentary about the New York Knicks while on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s 'Roommates' podcast on June 17. "I’m really excited to announce that we are officially making a documentary about the New York Knicks for HBO and doing it with A24 in full cooperation with MSG (Madison Square Garden) and the NBA," he said.

A die-hard Knicks fan, Stiller has been a regular fixture at the team's games, including June 14's NBA Finals. After the Knicks clinched their first victory since 1973, Stiller was elated and told ESPN that he was "as happy as I've ever felt. It's pretty amazing." He was also seen shooting footage on his phone while sitting courtside during the tense game against the San Antonio Spurs. The 'Zoolander' star explained that he was shooting clips for the documentary, which will cover all the eras of the Knicks and the team's latest championship run. The multi-part documentary will also include footage from the next season, which kicks off in mid-October. The actor-director also posted the news on his X account with the caption, "Couldn’t be more excited to make this doc with @a24 and @hbo about the NY KNICKS!!!!!! #LETSGOKNICKS." 

Stiller also revealed that he started working on his "dream project" a little before the playoff run and will dive into it "over the next year." He also mentioned that he will be reaching out to Brunson, Hart, and other players for interviews, joking that he might show up outside their homes with cameras to capture exclusive footage. Moreover, the 'Starsky & Hutch' star will direct all the episodes for the documentary, which doesn't have a working title yet. As per the synopsis, the project is said to "trace the full arc of the franchise from the ’90s to the improbable, record-breaking run that finally returned a championship to New York."

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