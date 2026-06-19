Will there be ‘I Will Find You’ Season 2? What we know about the future of Sam Worthington's Netflix thriller

The story follows David, who has spent years behind bars after being convicted of killing his young son, Matthew Burroughs

Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben adaptation, ‘I Will Find You’, dropped all eight episodes on June 18. Now that fans have binged the series, many are wondering if a second season is on the way. The short answer, at least for now, is probably not. The thriller closes the book on the case that drove its entire plot. Unlike many modern dramas that leave viewers hanging with a surprising twist or a last-minute surprise, ‘I Will Find You’ gives its main characters answers and a chance to move forward. While some viewers feel satisfied with the ending, others are curious whether Netflix will decide to revisit the characters in the future. The series is based on Harlan Coben’s 2023 novel of the same name and follows David Burroughs, played by Sam Worthington.

A still from 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Christos Kalohoridis)

David has spent years behind bars after being convicted of killing his young son, Matthew Burroughs (Ashton Cressman). However, evidence soon surfaces suggesting the boy may actually still be alive. Faced with that possibility, David escapes prison and launches a desperate search for answers. The final episodes reveal that Hayden Payne was responsible for taking Matthew. Hayden had convinced himself that the child was actually his biological son, a mistaken belief that set the entire chain of events in motion. The confrontation that follows brings the story to its climax. Hayden kills his own mother before attempting to escape with Matthew. His plan ultimately fails when Sarah intervenes. With Hayden no longer able to harm anyone, the truth finally comes out.

A still from 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix | I Will Find You)

David's wrongful conviction is overturned, his freedom is restored, and he is reunited with Matthew. Because the main mystery receives a complete resolution, many viewers have questioned whether there is enough material for another season. At this point, neither Netflix nor the creative team behind the series has announced plans for Season 2. In fact, the project was developed as a limited series, following the same approach used for several other Coben adaptations on the streaming platform. Coben himself recently addressed the possibility of continuing the story during an interview with TV Insider. Based on his comments, returning to these characters does not appear to be a priority. “Probably not,” Coben said. “Whenever I do [a show] — I think this is my 13th series with Netflix — it’s always with the intention of never writing these characters again.”

A still from 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix | I Will Find You)

He added, “It’s all out on the table. It’s not fair to ask people to watch eight episodes of a series and wait two years for Season 2, so everything is kind of answered.” Still, Coben stopped short of completely ruling out another chapter. “I never say never,” he teased. “If we somehow came up with a storyline that would be as good as this one for these characters, I would tell it, but I don’t think we’re going to, and I’m not going to push it. I’d rather do a new story.” For now, ‘I Will Find You’ appears to have accomplished exactly what it set out to do. It told a complete story, resolved its biggest mystery, and delivered closure for its central characters.