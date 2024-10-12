From 'Riverdale' fame to a reality TV star: All the guest stars made cameos in 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 3

'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 3 elevated the series by featuring several stars in thrilling cameo roles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Doctor Odyssey' delivers yet another episode of medical emergencies, paired with brewing romance, past traumas, and twisted work relationships. This week's episode, released on Thursday, October 10, introduces new faces aboard the Odyssey, including the wife of the cruise line's owner and her high-profile clientele from her plastic surgery practice. Some of these 'new faces' are familiar from television, and their cameo on 'Doctor Odyssey' is the cherry on top.

In 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 3, Dr Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) have plenty of medical drama to deal with. Interestingly, it's the guest stars who stir up the chaos in the medics' lives in ways we never saw coming. Here are all the notable cameos in the latest episode of 'Doctor Odyssey'.

Gina Gershon

Gina Gershon in 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 3 (@abc)

The episode kicks off with 'Riverdale' actress Gina Gershon boarding the luxury cruise ship. She plays Lenore, the wife of the owner of the ship, who brings her highest-paying clients with her to treat them while they recover from various elective procedures. Despite being married, Lenore is head over heels with Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) and leaves no chance to seduce him. Lenore harbors a particular dislike for Avery and even goes so far as to fire her. Though Avery seems unbothered after losing the job, Lenore eventually resolves the differences when Avery saves one of her high-paying customers.

Justin Jedlica

Joshua Jackson and Justin Jedlica in 'Doctor Odyssey' (@abc)

Reality TV star Justin Jedlica, known for undergoing many cosmetic procedures, makes a standout appearance in the episode. Widely known as the 'Human Ken' in real life, he fittingly plays a character named Ken, which has become synonymous with his public persona. He shares a heartfelt moment with Max before dying in his room. Though his death isn't dramatic or mysterious, it severely impacts Max, who connected with Ken's brave journey of self-discovery while watching his program during his battle with Covid-19 in isolation. Ken's death is also the first death on the show.

Constance Marie

Constance Marie in 'Doctor Odyssey' (@abc)

Known for 'Switched at Birth', actress Constance Marie makes an appearance as Tristan’s mother in 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 3. Her entry surprises Tristan just as much as it surprises the viewers, offering a glimpse into their complicated relationship. In a tense moment, Tristan confronts her about all the times she abandoned him. However, things go from bad to worse real quick as his mother collapses during the dinner and it is later found out that she’s dying from Huntington’s disease.

'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 4 will arrive only on ABC next Thursday, October 17.