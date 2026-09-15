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Did Ariana Madix win an Emmy? ‘Love Island’ host hits a major career milestone

Ariana Madix reaches a new career milestone as 'Love Island USA' earns recognition at the 2026 Emmys, with a competitive field of reality TV hosts.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Ariana Madix attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Ariana Madix attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ariana Madix did not win an Emmy at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards. Alan Cumming took the trophy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for ‘The Traitors.’ Madix still reached a career milestone with her first Emmy nomination for ‘Love Island USA.’

She competed against Cumming, RuPaul for ‘RuPaul's Drag Race,’ Kristen Kish for ‘Top Chef,’ and Jeff Probst for ‘Survivor.’ Cumming entered the ceremony with a strong record in the category. He won the award in 2024 and 2025. This victory gave him a third consecutive win.

For Madix, the nomination marked another major step as she has expanded her career beyond ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Madix described the nomination as surreal during an interview with Marie Claire last month. “It felt very surreal,” she said. “It's really going to hit when we start scheduling things closer to the Emmys. Whenever they do billboards for 'Love Island,' I'm always [in Fiji]. If they do something to promote this, I'll probably get very emotional.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Ariana Madix attends the 78th Emmy Awards Night 1 at Peacock Theater on September 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Ariana Madix attends the 78th Emmy Awards Night 1 at Peacock Theater on September 05, 2026, in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The title requires competitive wins at the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. Madix has already made her Broadway debut, which gives her a connection to that goal. “I think my ideal life includes getting to host this fun, fantastical show,” Madix told Marie Claire.

She also said she wants a career that lets her host, perform on stage, sing, dance, and make people laugh, and a stable personal life alongside those goals. Madix has spoken about setting ambitious targets before. She said that stating her goals publicly pushes her to work toward them.

Internet believes others were more worthy of the Competition Contestant of the Year at People's Choice Award than 'DWTS' star Ariana Madix (Insatgram/@dancingwiththestars)
Internet believes others were more worthy of the Competition Contestant of the Year at People's Choice Award than 'DWTS' star Ariana Madix (Insatgram/@dancingwiththestars)

Madix's career took a sharp turn after the 2023 scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss. She turned that period into a chance to pursue projects outside ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ She competed on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ with Pasha Pashkov. The pair finished in third place. Madix then took over hosting duties on ‘Love Island USA’ in Season 6. She had previously said she wanted to own a home, perform on Broadway, and host a dating show, all of which she achieved by 2024. Her Emmy nomination now adds another major achievement to that list.

A still of Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | @arianamadix)

Probst brought four previous wins in the category, while RuPaul entered with a long Emmy history of his own. Madix faced a field filled with established award winners. Her nomination still gave her a place among some of reality television's most recognized hosts. She now has her first Emmy nomination to build on as she continues hosting ‘Love Island USA.’

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