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Unable to vote on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? You can now fix the glitches in a few easy steps

The first fan vote of the season was marred by technical issues, leaving fans unable to vote for their favorite pairings.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of the contestants from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
A still of the contestants from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

The first fan vote of 'Love Island' Season 8 came with its own set of disappointments. The reality dating series premiered its latest season on June 2 on Peacock and has seen a lot of buzz online as the 16 contestants spent their first week coupling and re-coupling with partners to ensure they had the best shot to make it to the end. Amidst all the chaos, fans were given the chance to decide who the villa's latest bombshells, Jennifer Terry, Caleb McDaniel, and Sol Mýa, would couple up with. All viewers had to do was cast their vote on the official Love Island USA App. Voting lines opened at 10:30 p.m., nearly 90 minutes after Episode 7 dropped, and stayed open for the next 2.5 hours until 1:00 a.m. ET. However, fans soon found that voting for the favorite couples was easier said than done.  

As viewers opened the app to cast their votes, many stumbled upon a technical glitch that left them frustrated. The app asked several users to start the registration process, despite having already done so ahead of the event. But when users tried to request a code to redo the process, the screen displayed a "network error," leaving them stuck. Many fans demanded that the voting time be extended to allow them more time to cast their votes on the 'Love Island' USA app. But the voting lines were closed as previously scheduled.    

Viewers who did not get to vote this time have several more rounds of voting ahead to make their voices heard and decide the islanders' fate. Here are some quick fixes that can help resolve the issue on the 'Love Island' USA app, in case it happens in the future. Firstly, if you find yourself stuck on the app for a long time, try force closing the app, as many users reported that restarting the app helped reestablish a new connection to the server and launch the latest updates. If you are trying to access the app using cellular data, try switching to a Wi-Fi network, as its stable signal helped some users gain access to the app. Also, try the alternative and switch from Wi-Fi to cellular data to see if it makes a difference.

An image from the latest season of 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
An image from the latest season of 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Ensure your phone has the latest version by visiting the App Store. Outdated versions are known to cause similar issues, so it is worthwhile to check for the latest updates when faced with such errors. If that does not fix the issue, try deleting the app and reinstalling it to get rid of any software glitches. It is also worth checking the comment section of 'Love Island's official social media accounts, as fans are actively sharing tips and advice that worked for them. With the second vote of the season just around the corner, these tips will ensure that you are not left behind. All latest episodes of 'Love Island' USA Season 8 will drop on Peacock

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