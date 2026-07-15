Who is Joel Mawhinney? ‘AGT’ magician stuns Mel B with Spice Girls bracelet trick

Joel Mawhinney put Mel B’s birthday keepsake at the center of an illusion that divided the ‘AGT’ judges, along with other possessions.

Joel Mawhinney is a 28-year-old magician, content creator, and former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter from Bangor, Northern Ireland. He performs professionally under the name Joel M and has built a large online following through magic, mentalism, and illusion videos. Mawhinney appeared on the July 14 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ where his audition involved personal belongings taken from the judges. The act reached its main moment when he appeared to destroy a bracelet Melanie “Mel B” Brown had received from her Spice Girls bandmates. The bracelet was eventually returned without damage, but Mel B spent part of the performance believing the keepsake had been smashed with a hammer. Mawhinney also used items belonging to Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara during the routine. His presentation divided the panel, with Mandel criticizing its length while the other three judges voted in his favor. Mawhinney advanced to the next round with a 3-1 vote.

Joel Mawhinney smiles for a photo during a night out (Image Source: Instagram | @itsjoelm)

He developed an interest in magic at 5 and began performing in restaurants at 11. The 28-year-old attended Bangor Grammar School before pursuing a career in entertainment at 18, according to a BBC profile. He first appeared on the BBC children's program 'Blue Peter' as a guest in 2018. Four years later, he joined the program as its 41st presenter in November 2022. Mawhinney announced his departure after spending 1,331 days on the program and said he was “officially hanging” up his badge. During his time on the show, he took part in challenges, trips, and activities while continuing his work as a magician. He also appeared alongside presenters, including Shini Muthukrishnan.

Before joining ‘Blue Peter,’ Mawhinney starred in his own BBC Northern Ireland series, ‘Life Is Magic,’ in 2020. He released the book ‘Make Your Own Magic’ in 2021 and later toured Northern Ireland with the live show ‘Joel M: Impossible’ in 2023. His Beyond Conference biography states that he has more than 20 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. It also says his online videos and television programs received more than three billion views between 2020 and 2024. Mawhinney has performed magic for public figures including Jared Leto, Jason Derulo, Tom Fletcher, and King Charles III. He was also named Northern Ireland’s Celebrity of the Year in 2022. The Irish Magic Circle awarded him honorary membership in recognition of his work in magic. His appearance on ‘AGT’ introduced him to viewers in the United States following his television and online work in the UK.

Joel points to his ‘Blue Peter’ badge while marking his departure from the BBC children’s show (Image Source: Instagram | @itsjoelm)

Mawhinney began his ‘AGT’ audition by making Mandel’s glasses disappear before borrowing his phone. He then went backstage to collect more belongings from the judges. These included a framed photograph owned by Vergara and a bracelet that Mawhinney found in Mel B’s dressing room. Mel B tried to stop him from taking the jewelry and explained why it mattered to her, “That bracelet was from my Spice Girls for my 50th birthday,” Mel B said during the episode. The jewelry had been given to her by fellow Spice Girls members Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Victoria Beckham. Mawhinney brought the bracelet onstage with Mandel’s phone and Vergara’s photograph. He placed the three items inside a zippered bag before repeatedly striking it with a hammer.

Mel B appeared concerned as Mawhinney continued the routine. He then reminded the judges of the rule he had introduced at the beginning of the act: anything that disappeared had to reappear. Mawhinney opened a locked gift box that had been onstage throughout the performance and returned Mandel’s phone. Vergara then found her photograph hidden inside the cushion of her chair. Mawhinney saved Mel B’s bracelet for the final reveal. He directed her to an envelope hidden inside one of the red buzzers on the judges’ table. Mel B opened it and found the bracelet inside, then checked that every diamond remained in place. She told Mawhinney she was relieved to have it back and said the item carried sentimental value.

'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and host Terry Crews pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

The judges agreed that Mawhinney had successfully completed the illusion, but they differed over its pacing. Vergara said the magic was impressive while questioning whether striking the judges’ table had been necessary. Simon Cowell also said the performance took a long time, but responded to the audience’s support. Mel B gave Mawhinney his first yes vote after receiving her bracelet back. Mandel praised Mawhinney’s appearance and stage presence but said the act was “too long.” ‘America’s Got Talent’ airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the following day.