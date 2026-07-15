Who was Jeff ‘Superman’ Williams? ‘AGT’ performer tragically dies after clearing Season 21 audition

The long-time team member was referred to as ‘Superman’ because they were a ‘flyer’ during performances.

The current season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) premiered with many incredible performances. The judges and the audience witnessed several Golden Buzzer performances during the auditions. One of the acts that was sent to the Live Rounds featured the renowned Jesse White Tumbling Team. The Chicago-based group was selected and moved forward in the competition. However, before the episode aired, one of the team members, Jeff ‘Superman’ Williams, tragically died. The 34-year-old has been a longtime member of the Jesse White acrobatic squad. He joined the team over two decades ago, in his teens.

An emotional tribute was shared via the Team’s Instagram on July 9. It read, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Jeff Williams. Jeff was a cherished member of the Jesse White Tumbling Team and a dedicated employee in the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. He was a kind, hardworking young man who touched many lives and deeply loved his family.” The Instagram post further read, “My heartfelt condolences go out to Jeff’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. He will always be a part of the Jesse White Tumbling Team family, and he will be deeply missed.” On Monday, July 6, the night before the Team’s audition episode was set to air, Jeff Williams was killed in a vehicle accident.

A still from Jesse White Tumbling Team's ‘AGT’ audition (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

As reported by ABC7 Chicago, Jeff was riding a Suzuki motorcycle and collided with a Honda SUV. The unfortunate accident occurred near the intersection of Route 45 and Route 38 in Mundelein. After he was ejected from his vehicle, he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Mundelein police, the investigation regarding the crash is underway. Tumbling coach Emmanuel McGhee, during his interview with the Tribune, shared, “We are hurt by his death, (we’re) very saddened by that. But at the same time, we’re very happy to go to the next round. I think he (would) want us to go to the next round.”

The former Illinois secretary of state shared that Jeff was “the life of the party.” He added, “He was a gentleman in every way. He always got along well with his teammates.” In addition to working with the Team, Jeff worked in the revenue accounting department of the secretary of state’s office. He had been working there for over 24 years. The former secretary reflected on Jeff’s time there and noted that he was an “outstanding individual,” and he was “always caring, always loving, always committed.” Notably, he was nicknamed ‘Superman’ for his role as a flyer throughout the Team’s performances. “He was just so kind to all of the youngsters; he poured into their lives in a very positive way. Jeff will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his high energy, his positive energy,” added McGhee.