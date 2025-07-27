Kevin O'Leary joins 'Shark Tank' contestant for a guitar jam — but keeps his wallet closed

Kevin O'Leary, a.k.a. 'Mr.Wonderful', is sharp, quick-witted, and is known to occasionally show his hidden talents on 'Shark Tank'. Such was the case when entrepreneurs Nicholas George and Kevin Mac walked in with an innovative product for music enthusiasts, and O'Leary happily joined them for a jam. The duo sought $75k for 10% of their business, 'Tik Pik', a unique pick for guitar players. Instead of going for a boring pitch, Mac belted out a song to explain the workings of the pick. "You see, Tickpick has a real good grip, and it feels mighty fine on your fingertips. Just put them on your guitar and they'll stay till you want to pick them up and you're ready to play with Tick Pick," he sang, amusing the Sharks. This got O'Leary taking center stage, and strumming a blue tune.

O'Leary earned a standing ovation from the other Sharks, while Mac went on to explain that the pick was first introduced by an acquaintance, and he was completely mind-blown by the fact that it didn't require any glue but just nano suction technology. He stressed, "That's the key. There's no residue on a good one. What about the sweat, does it take away the stick factor? No, it does not. You can drop it in the dirt and pick it up. It'll get dirty and rinse it in water, and it's brand new." Mac also detailed a crazy backstory about his impromptu career as a musician and how his wife stood with him through his struggle.

Mac then revealed that his father was a Calypso singer going by the moniker 'The Barefoot Man.' This struck a chord with Mark Cuban, who confessed that his wife was a big fan of Mac's father. The entrepreneurs then diverted to sales, with Mac explaining that they had made a total of $60,000 in profit the previous year. The duo cited that a pack of 6 Tik Piks costs about $2.44, and they sell it for $29.95. By the end of the year, they anticipated $120,000 in sales overall, with a profit of up to $20,000. Discussing also their marketing strategy, the duo revealed that they mainly profited via direct sales through their website and Amazon store. They also delivered the product through the wholesale market, where it cost $15.

Although O'Leary was happy to strum the guitar, he didn't show much interest in their pitch. It was only Cuban who wished to invest, as his wife was a fan of Mac's father. He proposed $75,000 for 16% equity and didn't leave any room for negotiation. Mac and George accepted the deal since no other Shark had taken up their offer. As of 2025, 'Tik Pik' has entered the big market after signing a collaboration with Guitar Center stores across the U.S. A recent update on their Instagram page showcased Cuban and Mac in a recording studio. The caption read: "Our Co-Founder @kevinmacmusic and partner @mcuban don’t write hit songs without their trusty TikPik’s!" meaning their 'Shark Tank' deal is going strong.