Where is George Santos now? ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ adds felony-convicted politician to cast

George Santos will be seen as a reality TV contestant on Fox’s upcoming survival competition alongside celebrity contestants.

The former New York representative has been named as one of the cast members on Fox’s upcoming ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ show. The fifth season of the competition series is set to premiere on Thursday, September 24. Fans can stream the premiere at 9 pm ET/ PT on Fox. The released episodes will be available on Hulu the next day. Along with George Santos, 14 additional celebrity cast members will also be featured on the show. He took the social media platform X on July 16, as he wrote, “I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new! And it changed EVERYTHING! I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all!”

I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new!



And it changed EVERYTHING! I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all!@SpecialForces pic.twitter.com/idxtM5U1Zx — George Santos (@Georgesantos) July 15, 2026

​After pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, Santos was sentenced to 87 months in prison. According to the United States Attorney’s Office press release, in July 2025, he surrendered to a federal facility and served 84 days. On October 17, 2025, after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, he was released immediately. As of now, Santos will be seen competing against fellow contestants, including a former NBA player. He also took to Instagram on July 16 to share more about his participation on the Fox show. “This was an experience out of my element and which I was absolutely not in shape for! I’m proud of this experience. That changed how I view myself and take care of my body, soul, and mind,” he wrote.

George Santos gives a statement after a court hearing on August 19, 2024, in West Islip, New York (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M Santiago)

Fox describes the show as, “Recruits must adapt to uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain and harsh jungle warfare tasks. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam.” The list of cast members includes Matt Barnes, an NBA champion, Alycia Baumgardner (world champion boxer), ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ star Candace Cameron Bure, ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Baywatch’ star David Charvet, along with ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Brandi Glanville. This will also include Collin Gosselin from ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ star Oliver Hudson, and NFL Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy.

Reality TV fans will get to witness many of their favorite personalities, including ‘Selling Sunset’ star Breana Tiesi, ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Alexia Umansky, and ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ star Mauricio Umansky. Ruby Rose from ‘Orange Is the New Black ’ and comedian Hannah Stocking will also be featured on the show. As for Santos, fans might have seen Bowen Yang impersonating George Santos on ‘Saturday Night Live’ quite often. All the participants will be taken to Malaysia, where they will “endure the world’s toughest test” in the “most hostile environment a soldier could operate in…the jungle.” They will go through extreme endurance tasks and shocking challenges throughout the course of the show.