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Will ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 have Movie Night? Everything to know as Casa Amor postcards spark chaos

Movie Night is one of the dating show's most anticipated segments, as the cast watches the drama unfold in real time
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the female islanders (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the female islanders (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

Since ‘Love Island’ USA introduced the new male and female bombshells during the Casa Amor twist, viewers have been looking forward to the iconic Movie Night. Long-time fans know how messy and chaotic Movie Night will get, especially if it unfolds during the ongoing Season 8. Despite everyone eagerly waiting for it, the Peacock show’s previous season skipped this fan-favorite segment. It is not yet confirmed if the twist will return this year. If producers include it, it will likely air after Casa Amor and about a week before the season ends. It is important to note that the show isn't shot too far in advance, so if the fan chatter is loud enough, there's a possibility producers will notice.

Kyle Greene with the Casa Amor bombshells in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Peacock)
Newly arrived Casa Amor bombshells in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Peacock)

Movie Night features cast members watching clips of unseen moments captured on camera, which stir intense emotions and lead to heated arguments. The Casa Amor twist is currently ongoing, and the islanders have been exploring connections with newly arrived bombshells. However, their OG partners are unaware of the extent to which they are getting to know new cast members. If Season 8 features a Movie Night, the islanders will be able to get a glimpse into their OG partners' conversations and learn what they were up to in their absence. The clips often expose major lies and include some jaw-dropping moments that shake the villa.

Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry and Sol Mýa in a still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry and Sol Mýa in a still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

While ‘Love Island’ USA Season 7 skipped the Movie Night, Season 6’s segment turned the villa upside down. Fans are unsure if the much-loved segment will appear in Season 8, as the latest Episode 20 featured postcards, which created chaos as emotions ran high. The villa and Casa Amor received a postcard each with pictures of the OG islanders sharing close moments with the new bombshells. When the girls saw their OG partners kissing the new women, many of them, including Kayda and Aniya, got emotional. Zach’s newly developed connection, Alannah, recently exited the villa. However, Kayda was upset witnessing him and Alannah sharing a kiss at Casa Amor.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the male islanders seeing their letter from the villa (Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 20 featuring the male islanders seeing their letter from the villa (Image Source: Peacock)

It would surely be exciting if the producers decided to bring back Movie Night in the upcoming episode. Generally, the segment airs after the Casa Amor twist ends, when everyone returns to the villa. In previous seasons, whenever Movie Night took place, the islanders were divided into two groups and asked a set of questions. Upon answering correctly, they were allowed to choose which clips they wanted to see on the big screen. Regardless of whether Movie Night takes place in the next few episodes, the upcoming installment will feature a recoupling ceremony. The OG islanders will have to decide whether to continue pursuing their initial connection or move forward with a new bombshell. Tune in to Peacock to watch what happens next and how the recoupling will affect the much-loved islanders.​

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