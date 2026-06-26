What is Leah Barrs' net worth? 'Million Dollar Nannies' star has a surprising connection to the Kardashians

'Million Dollar Nannies' focuses on Leah Barrs' agency that connects nannies and mannies with wealthy families

'Million Dollar Nannies' introduced reality TV fans to the world of high-profile nannies working for VIP clients. The Hulu reality series premiered on June 17 and explored the jet-set lifestyle and six-figure incomes of eight nannies. It also put the spotlight on Leah Barrs, owner of the elite agency that provides nannies for wealthy families with kids. In the show, she revealed that she herself began as a nanny to one of reality TV's most famous families: the Kardashians. Due to the NDA she signed, Leah cannot divulge details about her time with the Kardashians, including her salary.

However, since her own nannies earn six-figure salaries, it's safe to assume that she made a similar amount. Reports estimate that she earned somewhere between $100K and $150K per year. It's hard to estimate her net worth, but it certainly skyrocketed after her appearance on 'Million Dollar Nannies.' Barrs is a native of Connecticut and is a college dropout. She moved to Los Angeles in her 20s with no clear career path. However, her babysitting gig led her to bigger things.

But how did the 31-year-old get the opportunity to work with the Kardashians of all people? Leah got in touch with Kourtney Kardashian through a pastor at The Way LA church in Los Angeles, which the oldest Kardashian sibling often visits. She revealed that she used to babysit the pastor's child, and he suggested her name to Kourtney when she was looking for a nanny. Leah recounted the incident as she told the New York Post, "It was fate. He said, 'I think you would be perfect for the position. Would you want to work for the Kardashians?' I was like, ‘Holy s—t. This is crazy! YES!'"

An image of Leah Barrs with her nannies from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Freeform | Million Dollar Nannies)

Kourtney has three kids with her former partner, Scott Disick. The couple shares two sons, Mason and Reign, and a daughter named Penelope. She also has a son with her husband, Travis Barker, named Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November 2023. Leah reportedly worked for the famous family from 2019 to 2023, so she likely looked after Kourtney's first three kids. She revealed that a nanny's role for high-profile clients goes beyond traditional childcare duties. She said that her past work with the Kardashians and other clients involved "doing doctors’ appointments, school events, and keeping track of calendars. Not only the parents’ schedules, but the kids’ schedules, closet organization, and travel." She reiterated that taking care of Kourtney's kids was a step up for her, as "it was beyond nannying." She added, "I learned a lot about myself. [Kourtney] really taught me to be a better worker: networking, being the best version of myself, representing that family."

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu)

After a few years, Leah apparently wanted to be Kourtney's personal assistant, but the role was unavailable. So, she decided to quit her job and venture out on her own, as people encouraged her to start her own agency. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Leah explained, "I no longer work for the family I used to work for, and it's simply because I was ready to move up to a personal assistant, and [Kourtney] already has a personal assistant." She went on to add that leaving the job was a tough call. "I kind of went back and forth whether I made the right decision or not for like a month. I love those kids dearly, and I literally love them like they’re my own children." Leah then tapped into the #NannyTok network online, which has more than 32,000 posts on TikTok, to look for potential nannies and mannies for her agency, and the rest is history.