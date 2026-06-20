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Are KC and Aniya still together? ‘Love Island’ couple hits a rough patch right before Casa Amore

KC and Aniya begin questioning their relationship after shocking revelations on ‘Love Island’ USA.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of KC and Aniya in 'Love Island USA' (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still of KC and Aniya in 'Love Island USA' (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'Love Island' Season 8 is back with its final episode before the highly anticipated Casa Amor. The episode picks up right after Gabriel and Sol's dumping. The decision seems to have driven a wedge between the boys and the girls. The most affected seems to be the rock-solid bond between KC and Aniya. Right after the dumping, KC pulls Sol for a chat. KC apologized to Sol about how everything turned out. Sol shared that she "walked into the game thinking it was checkers and it was chess and I didn't know how to play." KC, in his confessional, regretted that he was not as "open" as he wanted to be with Sol. 

Still of KC in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Love Island USA)
Still of KC in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

KC was sad that even though he wanted to save Sol, he was pushed to eliminate her because the other two were a couple. He was mad at the girls that they did not go by that logic, and dumped one of his best buddies based on "lust." He found the argument hypocritical as multiple people have kissed multiple people on the show. The 'Fairytale Ending' game exposed to Aniya that KC wanted to save Sol. It shocked the marketing director, who feels like they are in a "loop" with their good and bad moments. Later, Trinity revealed from her chat with Bryce that KC was indeed interested in keeping Sol around to explore their connection. KC, on the other hand, shared with Caleb that if another bombshell is to walk in here, he will give her more of a chance than he did Sol. Right before Casa More, one of the strongest couples appears to be at a crossroads. 

Still of Jen in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)
Still of Jen in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

The boys are shocked by Gabriel's dumping. Gabriel is given the chance to speak his heart out and shares that he is happy with his journey. He talked about all it took for him to get this far, and put himself out of his "comfort zone." At this point, Trinity chimed in, saying it was "nothing personal," and Melanie reiterated that she respects Gabriel and the only reason they made the choice was that they felt he would not be "content" with whoever the show brought. Jen was devastated that she not only lost her connection but also her get-ready-with-me buddy. In her heart-to-heart with Gabriel, she confessed that no matter how it ended, she was "happy to have met him." Later, the girls explained to her that Gabriel jumping so quickly from Bea to her rubbed them the wrong way.

Still of Zach in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)
Still of Zach in 'Love Island USA' (Image Source: Peacock)

Amongst all the boys, Zach was the most vocal about his feelings. At one point, he told the girls that they could make their own breakfasts the next day, which led to strong reactions from Trinity and his own connection, Kayda. Trinity was frustrated that the boys were not even trying to understand their point. The girls made the first move to talk it out with the boys. Before anything, though, they pointed out how cruel it was of them to make Sincere announce Sol's elimination, when he previously dumped her. They explained that the choice came down to Caleb and Gabriel, and they went with the latter, because they felt that Caleb got the short end of the stick. Even though the two groups could not get on the same page, they decided to put it past them.

Caleb took his miraculous second chance to explore more in the villa. The first person he pulled was Jen, who was still mourning her connection with Gabriel. She lamented that they did not even get to "test their connection." However, she is not closed off and is looking forward to "bigger and better things," which could be right in front of her. Caleb making Jen breakfast the next morning definitely made many swoon. There seems to be a little chemistry peeping between him and Aniya as well, when they hugged each other before going to sleep. However, the most eye-catching move was pulling Kayda, who is in a solid but not closed-off couple with Zach. They talked about their dogs in the conversation, so it is safe to say it went well. Corbin and Kenzie, despite being in the bottom three, reiterate their commitment to each other. Corbin confesses that he is catching "feelings" for her, and Kenzie is happy with the reassurance. 

The couples also participated in a challenge called 'Fairytale Ending.' In this game, the boys dressed as princes would be given a description, and they would have to decide who fits it the best. After popping a balloon on that person, the prince would be blindfolded. Then they would choose one princess who is not the prince's partner, and she would decide whether to kiss or curse the prince. The game led to several juicy revelations and steamy kisses. The next day's promo revealed that Sunday's episode will feature the highly anticipated Casa Amore twist, which will separate all the couples into different villas.

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