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How old is Ronnie? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8’s Jalen Hurts lookalike gets to know Melanie

After his selection on the show, Ronnie and Melanie spent more time together at Soul Ties, getting to know each other.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Ronnie (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Ronnie (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

Ronnie entered ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 along with 11 other new male bombshells during Episode 18. After spending some time with OG female islanders, he was one of the 6 selected bombshells who stayed over in the villa to explore their connections. Ronnie, 25, talked to the islanders and got to know them better. He spent more time with Melanie and had private chats with her. The two went to Soul Ties, where she slept by herself earlier on the show. The two chatted about their interests and how they like to spend quality time together. Ronnie told Melanie that wanting to spend quality time with his girl was something he would never get tired of. She asked him about his longest relationship, which lasted for a year and three months. He noted that he was ready to explore his romantic connections.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Melanie and Ronnie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Melanie and Ronnie (Image Source: @Peacock)

During their one-on-one chats, Ronnie opened up about his feelings for her. “You’re so adorable, so cute, look at you,” he complimented Melanie. In her response, she noted that she was scared, as she could not read him. The ‘Love Island’ USA star asked him where he wanted to sleep that night. Ronnie responded, “I think yours might be the special bed tonight…if I’m able to…absolutely.” Melanie told him she was looking forward to her connection growing naturally. Ronnie agreed with that. On the other hand, Melanie’s previous connection, Sincere, explored his connection with a new bombshell, Amora. During his chat with Amora, the two also shared an intimate kiss. While his connection with Amora seemed to be moving in physical aspects as well, Melanie and Ronnie developed an emotional connection.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Ronnie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 19 featuring Ronnie (Image Source: @Peacock)

For fans who might not know, Ronnie enjoys spending time with his friends and family. His social media reveals how he also enjoys various sports and games. He also played lacrosse at Drexel University. While living in New York, Ronnie is a program director. After he entered the villa in Episode 18, during his group chat, he shared about his close relationship with his mother, “I grew up with a single mom. She’s… incredible…strongest person I know.” Melanie was also part of that conversation, and she loved the fact that he was raised by a single mom. He added, “I do want a family. I want kids running around the house. I want my wife sipping red wine on the countertop while I’m cooking.” 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Ronnie with fellow bombshells and islanders (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Ronnie with fellow bombshells and islanders (Image Source: @Peacock)

Ronnie also noted that, since he enjoyed cooking, his partner would never go hungry when they were together. He also shared that during his time in Pennsylvania, he played lacrosse in college. He has also shared a few posts on Instagram (@_ronniegunter) about being mistaken for Jalen Hurts, the American football quarterback, on various occasions. To know more about Ronnie’s time on the show and the connections he explores, fans can stream ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 episodes on Peacock.

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