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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 4: Chaotic villa game leaves Sincere and Melanie on thin ice

Kayda and Sincere's connection forces Melanie to look elsewhere for a new connection.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of 'Love Island' USA cast during a challenge (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still of 'Love Island' USA cast during a challenge (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'Love Island' Season 8 has set the internet on fire. Fans are keeping a close eye on islanders and troubles brewing in their paradise. The last episode left off with the intense argument between Melanie and Sincere. The couple was debating Sincere's conversation with the new girl, Kayda. Narrator Iain Stirling perfectly summed up their relationship and said, "Melanie told Sincere that if he wants to explore, then he should explore, but Sincere said he wasn't even exploring the possibility of being an explorer." The conversation left both with multiple questions about their future. Sincere discussed with Bryce and Sean how Melanie shutting down was a red flag to him. Melanie was also sharing her concerns with Aniya. 

Still of Melanie in 'Love Island' (Image Source: Peacock)
Still of Melanie in 'Love Island' (Image Source: Peacock)

Sincere shared that he wanted a partner who behaved like a "teammate" and not an adversary. "It's so frustrating because everything that I didn't want to happen… happened," he said. Melanie, on the other hand, confessed to Aniya that she was not mad that Sincere explored with Kayda, but she was craving "some sincerity." In a weird turn of events, Melanie is next seen pulling Aniya's partner, KC, for a chat. The duo ended up having a good conversation, focusing on getting to know each other and their current status in the villa. Aniya watched the whole thing go down from the daybeds and vented to Sincere about the current situation. "I feel like when I talk about stuff I'm super transparent," she shared.

Still of Aniya and KC in 'Love Island' (Image Source: Peacock)
Still of Aniya and KC in 'Love Island' (Image Source: Peacock)

Things became even more heated in the challenge named 'Boss B***h.' Every girl was given the chance to control a boardroom table. At the table, they could choose one boy as their 'office crush.' The catch was that the 'office crush' was not the boy they were coupled with. The girls would then participate in a steamy moment with their chosen crush. After completing this step, they would receive a performance-review question and choose the islander who best fits the description. The chosen one would be dipped in a pool of slime. The girls who completed the tasks would go into the back office to collect their 'bonus.' This bonus prize is actually a secret first meeting with the newest villa bombshell, Corbin. 

The love pentagon in the villa was front and center in this challenge. Melanie chose KC as her office crush, and selected Kayda as the answer for her performance-review query, which read, "Who should be fired?" Melanie kept it cute by saying, "I'd love to slime you… I love you though." Kayda returned the favor and chose Sincere as her office crush, and slimed him when asked, "Who needs a promotion from their couple?" Kayda did not keep things cute in her fiery confessional. "I am a tit-for-tat girl. Do not come for me, because I will come for you. I know you're mad…you've been mad all day for no reason. Over one chat," she said. 

Melanie and Kayda took their beef to the firepit. Kayda clearly told Melanie that no matter what question came her way, Melanie's relationship would be on her radar. Melanie did not seem fazed by the comment. "There's no beef between me and Kayda. We just pick at each other… I think she wanted a moment to get back at me," she confessed. Sincere, on the other hand, told Sean that he "did not want to stop kissing Kayda" in the challenge. Bombshell Corbin officially joined the villa in the fire pit event called on by Trinity. He asked men to leave the proceedings so that he could spend some time with the ladies. Sincere immediately felt threatened. "I'm 100% on the chopping block," he said to KC. "You should've seen how giddy she [Melanie] just got."

Turns out he was right; Melanie was the first one to pull Corbin for a chat. This rubbed all the girls the wrong way. "I'm not gonna lie, that was a little excessive," Beatriz said to Melanie. "Kenzie's on the other side of you, and she's the one that's single. And you are leaning over… I felt like it was a little rude." Melanie asked Beatriz to "relax," and the latter took offence to it. She pointed out that Melanie behaved similarly before. Melanie felt overwhelmed and walked off the scene. Aniya followed, but Melanie refused to speak. 

Apart from the pentagon situation, a love triangle was also brewing in the villa between Kenzie, Gabriel and Beatriz. The latter two were a couple, but Kenzie had pulled Gabriel for a chat. Gabriel assured Beatriz he was only interested in her. The girls also buried the hatchet by the end of the day. The love pentagon, which may now have become a hexagon, is keeping the audience on edge. The next episode promises to elevate the tension with elimination looming over the islanders' heads. 'Love Island' Season 8 streams every day except Wednesday on ⁠Peacock at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). 

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