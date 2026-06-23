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How old is Carl? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Casa Amor bombshell may be Aniya’s perfect match

Aniya had a chat with Carl, which led them to get to know each other better, after which they agreed to explore their connection.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 57 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

The latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featured 12 new male bombshells entering the villa. After the OG female islanders made their choices, six of the new bombshells were chosen, and they stayed in the villa. One of them was Carl, 28, who is from Denver, Colorado. He initially explored his connection with a few female islanders. However, his chats with Aniya stood out as they were quite exciting, and both found themselves interested in each other. During one of the initial group conversations, new bombshells discussed what “turned them on.” Aniya and Kayda were also part of the chat along with Carl. He noted that for him, it was kindness. “That just goes the long way,” he added.

A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Image Source: @Peacock)

Later, they discussed their heights, where Carl noted that he was 6’4’. “I’m into tall girls,” shared Carl. He mentioned that his family played volleyball, which surprised Aniya. She told him that she also played the same sport. After the new bombshells spent some time with the girls, Ariana returned and asked the bombshells to kiss two girls who caught their eyes. Carl was up first. He went up to Aniya and chose her. In a confessional, she reacted to getting chosen by Carl, “I was just like, who me? You want me?” She added, “Wow, I was low-key gagged. Like, damn.” Later in the episode, fans saw Carl being chosen among the six bombshells who would be staying in the villa.

A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya and Carl (Image Source: @Peacock)

At night, selected bombshells and OG female islanders got dressed up and enjoyed drinks and conversations. Melanie and Aniya had a private chat about how they missed their respective OG partners. The two were paired up with Sincere and KC before Casa Amor. “It’s okay, though. We’re living in the moment,” added Aniya. Melanie noted that she liked that experience. Aniya admitted she missed KC and recalled that he did not put her feelings first. “I really put myself first. I really want to indulge in the experience. Like, I really wanna have fun,” said Aniya. In a confessional, she added more, “I think, for sure, I like Carl. He’s so sweet. I feel like the whole point of this experience is finding the best connection for yourself.”

During Melanie and Aniya’s chat, the latter noted that Carl seemed “very mature.” She noted, “I feel like I need that. I feel like I’m not used to that maturity.” Soon, Carl arrived and requested a one-on-one chat. The two discussed the game they all played that day, and that Carl’s family played volleyball. “They’re obsessed,” he noted. He mentioned that he was half Chinese. Listening to that, Aniya told him about the countries she wanted to visit. When she revealed Japan, among other places, the two talked about languages. He stated that he could speak Chinese and Japanese. After spending more time with Carl, Aniya told the cameras that he was “sophisticated and genuine.” “And me and KC, we didn’t really leave on good terms.” 

A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 18 featuring Aniya (Image Source: @Peacock)

Soon, Aniya and Carl shared a kiss. They discussed how nervous they had been earlier. In a confessional, ‘Love Island’ USA star shared, “All he is screaming is - green, green, green, green, green, green. It’s like he’s so sweet and so down to earth… I feel beautiful. I have a good feeling about this whole thing, and I’m so happy, and I’m extremely blessed.” Later, Aniya asked whether Carl wanted to sleep in the same bed, to which he agreed. He also asked her breakfast preferences, among other things.

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