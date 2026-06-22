Has Alannah Keyser been removed from ‘Love Island’? Casa Amor star faces backlash over resurfaced slur video

Before Alannah Keyser, Vasana Montgomery, another Season 8 contestant, was axed days before the premiere, owing to her derogatory remarks.

Warning: Graphic content, readers’ discretion advised

'Love Island USA' Season 8 Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser recently made headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. The reality television star found herself at the receiving end of intense backlash after a video surfaced featuring her allegedly uttering a slur. The controversy emerged shortly after she entered the villa. Owing to the serious repercussions, many are left wondering whether Keyser has been removed from the villa. Keep reading to learn all about the whole affair.

A still of 'Love Island USA' Season 8 contestant Alannah Kyser (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @alannahkeyser)

A 10-second video from Keyser's Snapchat account was posted to X last night, after a night out in Miami. In the clip, Keyser can be seen singing along to a song while using the N-word. The video's setting seems to be an after-party. As of this writing, Keyser hasn't confirmed the video's authenticity. Nevertheless, the woman in the video bears a strong resemblance to her, and the video caption reads, "Alannah’s Friday in Miami." On the other hand, another user on X claimed that Keyser had used the derogatory slur on another occasion. To support their claim, the user also posted a screenshot of a TikTok comment allegedly written by the 'Love Island USA' Casa Amor.

A still from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode 1 featuring the first coupling ceremony (Image Source: @Peacock)

The comment in question dates back 98 weeks. All of this has naturally led many to speculate about Keyser's removal from the ongoing season of 'Love Island.' While Google AI briefly returned search results indicating that Keyser has indeed been removed from the reality TV series, such claims are now known to be unverified and false. In any case, it seems likely that Keyser might be let go from the show owing to the gravity of her remarks, and no official announcement has been made in this direction to date.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13 featuring Melanie, Sincere, and Sol at the recoupling ceremony (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

Elsewhere, this is the second time that a 'Love Island USA' contestant has been alleged to use a slur in a resurfaced video this season. Vasana Montgomery, a cast member who was supposed to join in Season 8, was axed from the show just days before the premiere. The news made headlines two days after the cast of the eighth season was officially announced. In the resurfaced video, Montgomery is shown using the slur on two different occasions. In the first instance, she is seen playing an arcade game and eventually remarks, "Knock, knock, n*****." In the second instance, she's seen rapping along to a song while using the slur. Since both videos were posted on private accounts before the casting announcements, there's little chance Peacock would have come across them during the casting process or the vetting phase that followed.