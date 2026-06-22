MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17: Casa Amor sparks major drama as live feed leaves the girls devastated

The latest episode of ‘Love Island’ USA featured the male islanders heading to Casa Amor
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the female islanders (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the female islanders (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featured rising tensions between a few couples, including Aniya and KC, and Kayda and Zach. Aniya asked KC whether he would have wanted to keep Sol in the villa. He admitted that he would have had a few chats with her and explored his connection with her. On the other hand, Zach was concerned about Kayda’s chat with Caleb. He asked whether she was interested in exploring her connection with the bombshell, and she said, “I told him we could have more chats.” In response, Zach told her, “I’ll pull Melanie for chats.” Though he clarified that it was a joke, the duo's relationship appears to be on shaky ground.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Zach (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Zach (Image Source: Peacock)

Elsewhere, Trinity and Bryce, and Melanie and Sincere seemed to be going strong. Melanie told Aniya that she was “falling” for Sincere, and her eyes kept searching for him. She added that whenever she saw him, he was already looking at her. Trinity later had a chat with Melanie and opened up about feeling a stronger connection with Bryce. Later that day, Aniya received a text, “Islanders, get ready to raise some heart rates in tonight’s challenge, Hearts on Fire.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring male islanders (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the male islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

While getting ready, Zach got a text, “Boys, change of plans. Please get ready to leave the villa.” KC then received another message, “And head to Casa Amor.” While the girls cheered for the upcoming challenge, the boys packed their bags and left for Casa Amor. After getting ready, the girls came downstairs and saw a huge gift box near the fire pit. Soon, the box opened, revealing a screen displaying a live feed from Casa Amor. The girls were shocked on seeing the boys sitting around the fire pit, excited about the new arrivals. They then witnessed new bombshells arriving at Casa Amor. This included Amora, Parmida, Jaiden, Tierra, Alannah, and Sydney. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring female islanders watching the live feed from Casa Amor (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the female islanders watching the live feed from Casa Amor (Image Source: Peacock)

After Parmida’s arrival, Corbin noted, “I’m going back with somebody different, bro.” Kenzie was heartbroken and reacted in a private confessional, “You can’t say some s**it like that...I thought we had an actual connection, but clearly I’m wrong. He is just a f**k boy, just like everyone else was saying.” The girls then received a text, “Girls, the show’s over. The boys will be spending the next few days at Casa Amor. Don’t wait up.” Kenzie said that she wasn’t waiting for Corbin anymore, while Melanie confessed that this was the “worst” gift she had ever received.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Are Mitchell and Taylor still together? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ fans are curious after couple gets engaged on show
REALITY TV

Are Mitchell and Taylor still together? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ fans are curious after couple gets engaged on show

Mitchell and Taylor rose to prominence after appearing as elite nannies on Hulu's hit reality series 'Million Dollar Nannies.'
1 hour ago
What is Jack McCann’s net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star reveals challenges of working in female-dominated industry
REALITY TV

What is Jack McCann’s net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star reveals challenges of working in female-dominated industry

Jack McCann, the ‘NYC Manny,’ reflected on his career, being invited to Ibiza by Leah, and more on the Hulu show.
4 hours ago
What does ‘French fries’ mean on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? USA villa’s secret code word explained
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

What does ‘French fries’ mean on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? USA villa’s secret code word explained

'Love Island' Islanders frequently create euphemisms to discuss certain moments without explicitly mentioning them and Episode 17 featured the same
7 hours ago
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 Recap: Debby and Mido’s future hangs in balance after intense fallout
FALLOUT (2024)

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 Recap: Debby and Mido’s future hangs in balance after intense fallout

Debby and Mido’s fight continues as he looks for a flight back home, while Debby reconsiders her decisions.
8 hours ago
Is ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ scripted? Hulu fans raise eyebrows over wealthy families’ wild demands
REALITY TV

Is ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ scripted? Hulu fans raise eyebrows over wealthy families’ wild demands

Outlandish plotlines in ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ are making viewers question its authenticity.
2 days ago
Guiribitey family’s net worth explored as ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ mom insists on Louis Vuitton chopsticks for kids
REALITY TV

Guiribitey family’s net worth explored as ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ mom insists on Louis Vuitton chopsticks for kids

From designer uniforms to color-coded nails, the Guiribiteys became breakout stars of 'Million Dollar Nannies' thanks to their lavish childcare demands
2 days ago
Are KC and Aniya still together? ‘Love Island’ couple hits a rough patch right before Casa Amore
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are KC and Aniya still together? ‘Love Island’ couple hits a rough patch right before Casa Amore

KC and Aniya begin questioning their relationship after shocking revelations on ‘Love Island’ USA.
2 days ago
Wondering where 'Million Dollar Nannies' was filmed? Here's your guide to all the luxury hotels and beaches
REALITY TV

Wondering where 'Million Dollar Nannies' was filmed? Here's your guide to all the luxury hotels and beaches

Hulu and Freeform's newest reality television series follows child care professionals vying for top jobs from wealthy clients.
2 days ago
What is Nicola Wills’ net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star has one ‘aesthetic’ requirement for her nanny
REALITY TV

What is Nicola Wills’ net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star has one ‘aesthetic’ requirement for her nanny

Episode 2 featured Nicola Wills from The Wills Family meeting with a potential nanny and shared the particulars of the requirements for the nanny.
3 days ago
‘The Traitors’ Season 5 finally sets release date as Alan Cumming hints at 'treachery and deceit'
REALITY TV

‘The Traitors’ Season 5 finally sets release date as Alan Cumming hints at 'treachery and deceit'

Alan Cumming revealed the title of the upcoming season of ‘The Traitors’ in his latest mysterious announcement
3 days ago