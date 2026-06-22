‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17: Casa Amor sparks major drama as live feed leaves the girls devastated

The latest episode of ‘Love Island’ USA featured the male islanders heading to Casa Amor

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featured rising tensions between a few couples, including Aniya and KC, and Kayda and Zach. Aniya asked KC whether he would have wanted to keep Sol in the villa. He admitted that he would have had a few chats with her and explored his connection with her. On the other hand, Zach was concerned about Kayda’s chat with Caleb. He asked whether she was interested in exploring her connection with the bombshell, and she said, “I told him we could have more chats.” In response, Zach told her, “I’ll pull Melanie for chats.” Though he clarified that it was a joke, the duo's relationship appears to be on shaky ground.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Zach (Image Source: Peacock)

Elsewhere, Trinity and Bryce, and Melanie and Sincere seemed to be going strong. Melanie told Aniya that she was “falling” for Sincere, and her eyes kept searching for him. She added that whenever she saw him, he was already looking at her. Trinity later had a chat with Melanie and opened up about feeling a stronger connection with Bryce. Later that day, Aniya received a text, “Islanders, get ready to raise some heart rates in tonight’s challenge, Hearts on Fire.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the male islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

While getting ready, Zach got a text, “Boys, change of plans. Please get ready to leave the villa.” KC then received another message, “And head to Casa Amor.” While the girls cheered for the upcoming challenge, the boys packed their bags and left for Casa Amor. After getting ready, the girls came downstairs and saw a huge gift box near the fire pit. Soon, the box opened, revealing a screen displaying a live feed from Casa Amor. The girls were shocked on seeing the boys sitting around the fire pit, excited about the new arrivals. They then witnessed new bombshells arriving at Casa Amor. This included Amora, Parmida, Jaiden, Tierra, Alannah, and Sydney.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the female islanders watching the live feed from Casa Amor (Image Source: Peacock)

After Parmida’s arrival, Corbin noted, “I’m going back with somebody different, bro.” Kenzie was heartbroken and reacted in a private confessional, “You can’t say some s**it like that...I thought we had an actual connection, but clearly I’m wrong. He is just a f**k boy, just like everyone else was saying.” The girls then received a text, “Girls, the show’s over. The boys will be spending the next few days at Casa Amor. Don’t wait up.” Kenzie said that she wasn’t waiting for Corbin anymore, while Melanie confessed that this was the “worst” gift she had ever received.