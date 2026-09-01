Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series hit with UK safety notices during production

Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ faces another production issue months after filming halted over Sophie Turner’s injury.

Amazon MGM’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series came under scrutiny from a UK workplace regulator during production at Shinfield Studios. Britain’s Health and Safety Executive served two improvement notices on the company that Deadline identifies as the production vehicle behind the Prime Video adaptation. The enforcement concerned work being carried out behind the scenes, rather than a stunt or an on-camera sequence. HSE records now show that both notices were complied with.

The notices were issued to Project Temple Productions Ltd on April 27, 2026. They said people working under the company’s control had not undergone biological monitoring to determine whether controls for spraying isocyanate paints were effective. Deadline reported that HSE found the company in breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002. The notices listed Shinfield Studios as the location of the offense.

Biological monitoring was required to verify that measures intended to limit workers’ exposure were effective. HSE guidance says suitable protective equipment should be worn while isocyanate paints are sprayed, and the mist created during the process may remain in the air after spraying ends. Employers must know the clearance time for the space in which spraying takes place. Isocyanates are also one of the leading causes of asthma in the workplace.

HSE’s records list the result of both improvement notices as “Complied with.” One record gives April 27 as its compliance date, while the second lists May 19. Deadline said the production company had met the relevant requirements within a month of the regulator’s action. The status indicates that the corrective steps required by HSE were completed, rather than the notices remaining unresolved.

Sophie Turner posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @sophiet)

Formal notices against television productions are uncommon; HSE has identified only four in the past four years. ‘Tomb Raider’ was the most prominent production among them. The series began filming in January, when Amazon MGM released the first image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. Phoebe Waller-Bridge created and wrote the adaptation and serves as co-showrunner with Chad Hodge.

The HSE action comes after Turner’s minor injury during production. Filming paused for around two weeks in March to give the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor time to recover, but neither notice links the injury to the paint-spraying issue.

‘Tomb Raider’ also stars Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein. Amazon MGM Studios is producing the Prime Video series with Crystal Dynamics.