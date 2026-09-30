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‘Eternally Yours’ adds ‘Widow's Bay’ star in guest role

CBS' 'Eternally Yours' introduces a centuries-old vampire whose arrival brings fresh trouble to CBS' new supernatural comedy.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Allegra Edwards as Liz and Ed Weeks as Charles in a still from 'Eternally Yours' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS)
Allegra Edwards as Liz and Ed Weeks as Charles in a still from 'Eternally Yours' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

Jeff Hiller is joining the CBS comedy series 'Eternally Yours' as a guest star. The actor will appear in multiple episodes of the series, which premieres on Thursday, October 8. He will play Aldrict, an old-world vampire who has crossed paths with Liz several times over the centuries and is a bit of a troublemaker. His return creates new problems for the characters as the story develops. Hiller's first appearance will come in Episode 3.

Allegra Edwards plays Liz, while Ed Weeks plays Charles. They struggle to accept Max, a human who is dating their daughter, Emma. Helen J. Shen plays Emma, and Jaren Lewison plays Max. The comedy follows the couple's struggles to accept their daughter's relationship with a human. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman created the comedy and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang also executive produce.

Dale as seen with Patricia in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
Jeff Hiller as Dale in a still from 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV)

Hiller recently appeared in Apple's 'Widow's Bay' as Dale, who works at the town hall for Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys. He was promoted from guest star to series regular for Season 2. Hiller previously worked with 'Eternally Yours' creators Port and Wiseman on CBS's 'Ghosts.'

He appeared in one episode as a server named Jeff. His other CBS credit includes 'Elsbeth.' He also won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in September 2025 for his performance in HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere.' He received another Emmy nomination in 2026 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Apple's 'Pluribus.'

A still of Allegra Edwards
A still of Allegra Edwards (Image Source: Matthew Fischer)

Despite being set in present-day Seattle, 'Eternally Yours' was filmed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Production records list filming periods beginning in March 2026, followed by another production run from August 2026 into January 2027. The series is a 30-minute single-camera comedy and will air at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with episodes also available on Paramount+. CBS Studios produces the show, with The Tannenbaum Company also listed as a production company. The series is part of CBS' 2026-27 primetime lineup and joins the network's slate of new scripted programming for the season.

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