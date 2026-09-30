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Did Mae die? ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 9 ends with a heartbreaking cliffhanger

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 9 titled ‘Mae Rides the Bus’ is currently streaming on Apple TV
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 25 MINUTES AGO
A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso' — (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)
A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso' — (Cover Image Source: Apple TV+)

'Ted Lasso' aired the penultimate episode of its comeback season. Episode 9, titled 'Mae Rides the Bus,' was a joyride throughout, except when it delivered heartbreak right at the end. The installment heavily featured Mae Green (Annette Badland), a fan favorite amongst the comedy-drama's passionate fanbase. The sharp-tongued football fan has imparted crucial wisdom to Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and his team over the years. In this episode, she gets to fulfill her unrealized dreams by accompanying Lady Greyhounds on the road to their big Bristol City game. The trip was very eventful, with the girls asking about Mae's life. She also talked at length about her lessons and losses.

A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso'
A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso' — (Image Source: Apple TV+)

In a heartwarming scene, the girls include her in the team's group photo. Mae also gives a rousing pep talk to the team before they went on the field. "Growing up, all I wanted to do was be a footballer, but women weren't allowed to play officially…I had a right foot like a rosebush. But my left, even worse! But you girls are different. You're talented. You belong on that pitch. And I love to see it. So go out there and make an old lady happy. And beat the f****ng shit out of them!" she said in the locker room. 

A still of Ted and Mae from 'Ted Lasso'
A still of Ted and Mae from 'Ted Lasso' — (Image Source: Apple TV+)

A fan at heart, Mae decided to watch the important match from the supporters section instead of the VIP section. The team had a rough start, but after Gemma's timely goal, things went smoothly. Mae enjoyed every bit of it, cheering and hugging fellow fans every time things turned in their favor. However, she was nowhere to be seen when Lady Greyhounds emerged victorious. Instead of cheering with fans, she was seen collapsed on the ground. A steward soon came to her side. Another man approached Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and delivered the concerning news. "Excuse me? I'm sorry to interrupt, but there's been an incident. It's Ms. Green," he said to her.

A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso'
A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso' — (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Rebecca then walked into the locker room, where the team was celebrating their hard-earned win. She summoned Ted, who grew concerned by her somber expression. "What's wrong?" he asked. Their conversation proceeded as 'Oh Love' by Kingfishr played in the background. Viewers did not hear the conversation, but they were likely talking about Mae. The episode did not confirm Mae's fate, but the cast in their post-episode interview stated that she was indeed dead. "All I can say is she is so beloved, and not just Mae. Annette, too. She's such an essential part of 'Ted Lasso'," Abbie Hern, who plays Gemma Jay, shared with Decider

A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso'
A still of Mae from 'Ted Lasso' — (Image Source: Apple TV)

"I'm so glad that they were able to honor her in Episode 9, giving her that moment to give the pregame speech to the team that she lives for. That being one of the final things that she does is really beautiful," she added. Badland was also a bit surprised by the sequence and has not watched it yet. In her interview with TV Insider, she said the death will have a huge impact in the finale. "She is there as a presence, if not a full-bodied human being. So yeah, there's still things to be revealed," the actress said. All episodes of 'Ted Lasso' are currently streaming on Apple TV

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