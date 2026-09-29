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Jonathan Glatzer’s 'The Audacity' Season 2 adds 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star

'The Audacity' Season 2 adds a major new character as the AMC drama expands its Silicon Valley story ahead of its 2027 return.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Billy Magnussen in a still from 'The Audacity' Cover Image Source: Ed Araquel | AMC )
Billy Magnussen in a still from 'The Audacity' Cover Image Source: Ed Araquel | AMC )

Tom Hollander has joined the Season 2 cast of AMC's 'The Audacity' in a recurring role as Big Tim, a powerful tech billionaire and CEO of Cupertino. Production is underway in Vancouver, Canada. Hollander joins a returning ensemble that includes Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, Everett Blunck, Thailey Roberge, and Ava Marie Telek. Big Tim has been a mythical Cupertino executive referenced throughout the first season. He has built a carefully controlled public image and has a strong desire for control and revenge.

Hollander has appeared in 'Dune: Prophecy,' 'The Night Manager,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Pride & Prejudice.' He is also known for his work in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise. The series is set inside Silicon Valley and explores the warped ambitions, egos, and ethical lapses of its tech-focused world.

Tom Hollander attends FX's
Tom Hollander attends FX's 'Feud: Capote VS. The Swans' New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on January 23, 2024, in New York City (Image Source: Arturo Holmes | WireImage)

Magnussen stars as Duncan Park, an ambitious data-mining CEO. The series combines satire and dark comedy while following technology executives, billionaires, AI researchers, private-school figures, and others connected to the region. The new season expands that world with additional characters and storylines.

Three other cast changes have been announced for the new season. Miriam Shor will play Randy Flemming in a recurring role. Randy is a shrewd, unintimidated FBI agent. Jess McLeod has been promoted to series regular and returns as Harper, the chief technology officer of the data-mining startup P.I.N.A.T.A. Usman Ally joins as a series regular as Byron Zandani, a Silicon Valley lawyer who handles ethically difficult situations. 

Simon Helberg and Meaghan Rath in a still from 'The Audacity'
Simon Helberg and Meaghan Rath in a still from 'The Audacity' (Image Source: Ed Araquel | AMC)

Sarah Goldberg reprises her role as Dr. JoAnne Felder. Zach Galifianakis returns as Carl Bardolph. Lucy Punch returns as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, with Simon Helberg back as Martin Phister and Meaghan Rath returning as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister. Paul Adelstein, Everett Blunck, Thailey Roberge, and Ava Marie Telek also return.

Jonathan Glatzer created the series and serves as its writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Gina Mingacci is also an executive producer. The season will feature eight episodes, although AMC has not announced an exact premiere date. The first season is available on AMC+ and through The AMC Collection on Netflix.

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