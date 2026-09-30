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'Barbershop' sets Prime Video release date as iconic Chicago shop welcomes a new crew

Prime Video’s 'Barbershop' follows Travis ‘Trav’ Walker as he returns to Chicago to honor his grandfather’s legacy.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Jermaine Fowler as Travis ‘Trav’ Walker in Prime Video’s 'Barbershop' (Cover Image source: Amazon MGM Studios)
Jermaine Fowler as Travis ‘Trav’ Walker in Prime Video’s 'Barbershop' (Cover Image source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Calvin’s barbershop is returning to the screen with a new crew and a familiar name behind the scenes. Prime Video has announced the premiere of its 'Barbershop' comedy series, which continues the film franchise. Jermaine Fowler leads the ensemble, while original film co-writer Marshall Todd returns as a co-showrunner. The announcement also includes two first-look images introducing the cast.

All eight episodes will premiere on February 10, 2027. The complete-season release will allow viewers to watch the comedy without waiting for weekly installments. Amazon MGM Studios produces the series. Its arrival comes more than a decade after the most recent main 'Barbershop' film, 2016's 'Barbershop: The Next Cut.'

The official logline reads, “Travis ‘Trav’ Walker (Jermaine Fowler) returns to Chicago hoping to honor his grandfather’s legacy at the iconic Calvin’s barbershop, but the shop has changed, and so has the city. As Trav struggles to find his place among a new crew of barbers and loyal customers, Calvin’s remains what it’s always been, a place for sharp fades, sharp opinions, and a community that always has something to say.”

The new crew gathers at Calvin’s barbershop in Prime Video’s 'Barbershop' series (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)
The new crew gathers at Calvin’s barbershop in Prime Video’s 'Barbershop' series (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Joining Fowler are Brett Gray, Punkie Johnson, Roy Wood Jr., E.J. Bonilla, Bresha Webb, Bokeem Woodbine, Tiana Okoye, and Langston Kerman. The guest lineup includes Zack Fox, Ego Nwodim, Diallo Riddle, and Ziwe. Tituss Burgess, Comedian CP, Devon Walker, and Belmont Cameli will also appear. The announcement does not provide details about their characters.

(Instgram_kevinhart4real)
Kevin Hart poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | @kevinhart4real)

Todd shares showrunning duties with Max Searle, and both also serve as executive producers. Kevin Hart executive produces through Hartbeat alongside Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, and Tiffany Brown. Fowler is also an executive producer. Oz Rodriguez serves as a director and executive producer, with additional executive producers representing Busy B Entertainment, Prominent Productions, and State Street Pictures.

This is the franchise’s second television adaptation. Showtime previously aired a 'Barbershop' sitcom starring Omar Gooding, which ran for one season. The film series began in 2002, followed by sequels in 2004 and 2016, while Queen Latifah led the 2005 spinoff 'Beauty Shop.' The three main 'Barbershop' movies have earned nearly $200 million worldwide, giving the Prime Video series an established franchise to build on.

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