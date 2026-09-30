Who was Anthony Head? ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 9 tribute explained

The latest episode of the series featured an emotional tribute to Anthony Head, who appeared in Seasons 1 to 3

'Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 9 turned out to be quite emotional for fans for multiple reasons. Beyond the ongoing storyline, the latest episode was dedicated to Anthony Head, the late British actor who played Rupert Mannion, Rebecca’s ex-husband and former AFC Richmond club owner. He was part of the fan-favorite series from Seasons 1 to 3, and the episode paid tribute to him as the screen displayed, “In memory of Anthony Head,” accompanied by Kingfisher’s 'Oh Love.' The actor died in June 2026 at the age of 72 from complications of pneumonia. According to Head’s daughters, Emily and Daisy, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Apart from ‘Ted Lasso,’ the late actor appeared in several other renowned projects as well. He was an actor, singer, and theater star, and worked on 140 film and television projects. One of his most popular roles was Rupert Giles in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ His other notable works include ‘Little Britain,’ ‘Merlin,’ ‘Cabin Pressure,’ ‘Free Agents,’ ‘Dominion,’ and more.

Anthony Head in a still from the show (Image Source: Apple TV)

According to the BBC, his daughters shared a statement regarding the actor's demise and said, “He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family.” They added, “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

Apple TV’s Emmy-winning comedy series’ latest episode, titled 'Mae Rides the Bus', featured Mae (played by Annette Badland) joining Lady Greyhounds on the road. Keeley (played by Juno Temple) shared some big news, revealing she is pregnant. The development adds to the anticipation ahead of the much-awaited finale, which is set to air on October 7.