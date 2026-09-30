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'Spider-Man' clones likely to make their way to Prime Video after 'Spider-Noir' cancellation

Prime Video cancelled the widely acclaimed 'Spider-Noir,' but is still committed to bringing more shows from the SSU
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Clone Saga' (Cover Image Source: Marvel)
A still from 'Clone Saga' (Cover Image Source: Marvel)

Prime Video may soon bring the Clone Saga to life. According to Deadline, the streamer is close to ordering a show based on Marvel's popular 'Clone Saga' storyline. This show will be part of  Sony Pictures’ Marvel Universe. It will apparently follow two Spider-Man clones, Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker. This update comes after the surprising cancellation of the widely acclaimed 'Spider-Noir' starring Nicolas Cage. Like 'Spider-Noir,' this series is also part of a multi-title deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television. The deal aims to create television shows for Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) franchise. These shows will premiere on Amazon’s MGM+ platform and then stream on Prime Video. 

A still from 'Clone Saga'
A still from 'Clone Saga' (Image Source: Marvel)

Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller, who were EPs on 'Spider-Noir,' are expected to serve as EPs on the 'Clone Saga' project as well. Kelvin Yu will pen the new series and also be an EP. The show will reportedly adapt the second Clone Saga story arc, where Ben Reilly, a stable Spider-Man clone, becomes a superhero called the Scarlet Spider. Ben Reilly's name pays homage to Peter’s Uncle Ben and his Aunt May's maiden name. In the arc, Kaine Parker serves as the flawed first clone of Spider-Man. Like 'Spider-Noir,' the comics will likely serve as inspiration, but the series will likely take considerable liberties with the source material. 

Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Cover image credit: Prime Video)
Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Prime Video)

As per Deadline, some sources suggest that the show will follow Ben and Kaine teaming up to face other clones while dealing with their new reality as clones. Others speculate that the series may change the duo's comic origin stories and give them new identities. Industry insider Daniel Richtman claimed on X that the series will be a "buddy cop-style show" similar to DC hit 'Lanterns.' "They discover they're clones which lead to the show's main plot," he wrote. Sony has enjoyed incredible success with its 'Spider-Man' movies. The latest installment, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' became the third-highest-grossing film of all time.

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