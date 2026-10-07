Who survived the prom massacre? Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' ending explained

Mike Flanagan’s 'Carrie' changes key parts of Stephen King’s story, with a shocking prom night and major twists that reshape Carrie’s fate.

Mike Flanagan’s 'Carrie' takes Stephen King’s classic horror story in a new direction. The eight-episode Prime Video series keeps several familiar elements from the original story while changing key parts of the ending. Summer H. Howell plays Carrie White, a bullied teenager who discovers she has powerful telekinetic abilities. The series brings her story into the present day, with social media giving her classmates another way to target and humiliate her. The finale takes Carrie to prom, where she and Tommy are crowned prom queen and king.

Her powers take over as the situation spirals into violence. But Flanagan makes a major change to the story's established ending. Unlike King’s novel and De Palma’s 1976 film, this version of Carrie survives and has a future beyond prom night.

Samantha Sloyan in a still from 'Carrie' (Image Source: Robert Falconer | @Prime)

Carrie’s prom initially becomes the happy night she had hoped for. She dances with Tommy before the students crown them prom king and queen. Chris and Billy secretly enter the school with Tina’s help. Sue also makes her way to Ewen High after spotting Billy’s car in an Instagram photo. Sue arrives at 9:25 p.m., just as Chris and Billy dump a bucket of pig’s blood over Carrie.

The students laugh and use their phones to record her humiliation. Carrie responds with her telekinetic abilities as an electrical blast knocks out the phones and sends glass across the gym. A light strikes Principal Grayle in the head and sparks a fire. Carrie then locks the exits, and water floods the gym while exposed electrical wires turn the floor into a deadly trap. A majority of the promgoers who cannot escape the floor are electrocuted.

Samantha Sloyan and Summer H. Howell in a still from 'Carrie' (Image Source: Liane Hentscher | @Prime)

Sue survives on the stage alongside a handful of students and several mysterious strangers. She later tells an interviewer that she saw a shadow behind Carrie during the massacre, suggesting that Carrie may not have been responsible for everything that happened. The finale introduces a mysterious group interested in people with psychic abilities. Several strangers observe Carrie during the destruction at Ewen High.

Women played by Ruth Codd and Cassandra Naud appear among the group. Their presence suggests a connection to the organization tracking people with psychic abilities. The group is also aware of Emaline, whom Carrie once believed was an imaginary friend. The finale reveals that Emaline is real and possesses astral projection abilities. The series does not fully explain the group's purpose, leaving its connection to Carrie as one of the finale's major unanswered questions.

Summer H. Howell in a still from 'Carrie' (Image Source: Robert Falconer | @Prime)

Chris and Billy escape the school in Billy’s car after the massacre begins, but Billy remains furious about what happened and insists that the students deserved it. The pair soon sees Carrie standing in the road. Billy turns the car around and drives toward her, intending to hit her. However, Chris grabs the steering wheel before they can strike Carrie. The car flies over a ravine and crashes into a field.

They survive the initial crash but remain trapped inside the vehicle. Carrie approaches them as Billy continues to scream at her. She crushes Billy’s side of the car as Chris tries to apologize, but Carrie destroys the rest of the vehicle, killing both of them. Chris’ final moments are among the notable differences. She tries to stop Billy from running Carrie down, but that attempt does not save her.

Carrie survives the prom night, escapes the destruction of her home, and meets Emaline, who helps the injured teenager leave Chamberlain. The two leave town together, giving Carrie a chance to build a life away from the people and events that led to the prom massacre. That ending represents Flanagan’s biggest departure from the earlier versions of Carrie. King’s novel and De Palma’s film treat Carrie’s death as the final consequence of the tragedy. The Prime Video series instead leaves her alive, with Emaline beside her and several unanswered questions about her abilities.