Jessica Chastain’s creepy ‘Other Mommy’ trailer leaves ‘The Odyssey’ moviegoers terrified — here’s why

The ‘Other Mommy’ preview that left ‘The Odyssey’ moviegoers shaken is now online. Here is what makes the Jessica Chastain horror film so unsettling.

Moviegoers who caught ‘The Odyssey’ over the weekend got an unexpected horror experience before the film even started. A new trailer for Jessica Chastain’s upcoming horror movie ‘Other Mommy’ played in theaters, and it became one of the most talked-about previews online. Many viewers admitted the footage genuinely rattled them, while others even warned people on social media to prepare themselves before it appeared on the big screen. Now, those who missed the theatrical preview no longer have to wonder what all the buzz was about. The trailer has officially been released online, giving horror fans a chance to watch it from home instead of buying a ticket just to catch those unsettling two minutes. Of course, ‘The Odyssey’ is still worth seeing, but now curiosity about ‘Other Mommy’ can be satisfied with a simple click.

A screengrab of Jessica Chastain taken from 'Other Mommy' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @UniversalPicturesAU)

The preview starts off looking ordinary. Chastain plays Ursula, who comes home during her lunch break to spend time with her daughter named Bela. The pair chat casually in the kitchen as Ursula offers to make scrambled eggs. Bela reminds her they already had eggs for breakfast, prompting Ursula to admit, “I forgot.’ The conversation carries on while Ursula prepares pasta on the stove. Looking at Bela, Ursula says, “Do you want to know something silly? Sometimes I think about when you and I were one person. Do you remember that?” Bela responds, “Since I was a baby in your tummy?” Ursula continues, “Do you remember where you were before that?” When Bela simply answers, “No,” Ursula tells her, “You were in my heart.” Staring directly at the young girl, Ursula asks, “Can I go into your heart?”

There’s a long, uncomfortable silence before the trailer shows the pot on the stove, where the pasta has begun burning. The next conversation completely changes the tone of the trailer. Bela says, “You said you wouldn’t leave my room,” making it clear she no longer believes she’s speaking to her real mother but to something wearing her mother’s face. The mysterious figure replies, “You seemed lonely.” Moments later, Bela’s father, Russ (Jay Duplass), rushes into the kitchen as smoke fills the room and the smoke alarm blares. He asks Bela what she had been cooking, only for the trailer to reveal one of its most disturbing images. A horribly disfigured version of Ursula suddenly appears beneath the kitchen table. From there, the footage becomes increasingly unsettling.

A screengrab of Jessica Chastain taken from 'Other Mommy' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @UniversalPicturesAU)

Quick flashes suggest that the creature continues tormenting Bela while also targeting the rest of her family. Chastain takes on two parts in the film. She plays Bela’s real mother as well as the terrifying figure known as Other Mommy, described in promotional materials as “a manifestation of the entity.” ‘Other Mommy’ is adapted from Josh Malerman’s bestselling 2024 novel ‘Incidents Around the House’. And according to the official synopsis, the story follows “the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.” The trailer certainly backs up that description. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 9.