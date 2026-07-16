‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ finale brings back two OGs and we can't wait to see them in action again

The trailer of the four-part finale features Alex meeting two OG characters in her new reality

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' will be back soon with some very familiar faces. The trailer for the upcoming third season, which will also serve as a four-part series finale event, was just released. The short clip reveals how Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) and Alex (Selena Gomez) are now in different dimensions, facing their own trials and tribulations. For those unaware, the previous season ended with Billie opening a rift that connected the real world to the world of dark magic. During this tense moment, it was revealed that Alex is Billie's long-lost mother, who wiped everyone's memories regarding their relationship, including her own, to protect her daughter from evil Morsus. Seeing her daughter in danger with Morsus right in front of them, Alex decides to sacrifice herself and jumps into the rift along with Morsus. The finale ends with the Russos vowing to find Alex. The trailer opens with Billie still haunted by the tragic events of 'The Wizard at the End of the World.'

Billie and Justin in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' (Image Source: Disney)

The trailer goes on to show the Russos involved in a myriad of shenanigans. The finale event will seemingly be the hardest on Billie, who at some point may give up her powers. "If my powers are putting the people I love in danger, then I shouldn't have them," she says. This puts the gang in more trouble, as they find themselves in a "roadhouse full of angry wizards," where only Billie's magic could help them. Justin (David Henrie), despite all the trouble he evidently gets himself into due to Billie, encourages her not to give up her powers. "They are part of who you are," he says to her. The trailer also features Alex waking up in a strange apartment.

It seems that Alex is in another dimension, living a completely different life. This life, though, has some very familiar faces. She opens the door to her house and finds Mason (Gregg Sulkin), her love interest from 'Wizards of Waverley Place.' In the show's timeline, Mason breaks up with Alex between 'The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex' and 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' for an unknown reason. He has long been Alex's most popular love interest, with fans being eager to know his fate for years. Alex still seems to have a soft corner for Mason and vice versa, as they hug each other, saying, "I miss you." The biggest surprise is unveiled at the very end when Harper (Jennifer Stone) appears from behind, clicking photos of the reunion. "I am going to scrapbook this so hard," Alex's best friend says.

Mason in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' (Image Source: YouTube | Disney)

Before Harper and Mason, Maria Canals Barrera and David DeLuise had already reprised their roles as Theresa and Jerry Russo from the OG series. The only prominent actor from the original show yet to appear in the sequel is Jake T. Austin, who played everyone's favorite Max. The final installment stars David Henrie as Justin Russo, Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter, and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo. The third season will premiere on August 4, 2026, only on Disney.