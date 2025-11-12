ABC's '9-1-1' Season 9 teases major character death in fall finale

Ahead of the next episode, 'Family History', ABC released a promo that spells bad news for Hen

Peter Krause's character Bobby's death is still fresh in the minds of '9-1-1' fans. And in what comes as a massive shock, the fall finale hints at another major character biting the dust. Ahead of the next episode, 'Family History', ABC released a promo that spells bad news for Henrietta Wilson, aka Hen (Aisha Hinds).

In the final moments of the 30-second promo, Hen is seen with her hand getting numb and collapsing. The video already has fans speculating about the character's future, especially with the 118 still looking to heal from Bobby's tragic death. It's worth noting that Hen's health scare isn't the first this season. After her gripping machine in space alongside Athena (Angela Bassett), she is now in the red with the teaser highlighting her fate.

There's also the possibility of the show just looking at Hen's condition as a cliffhanger. After all, it would be a major gamble to kill off another major name after Bobby. With the latter's death in last season, '9-1-1' showed how it could be a more realistic show, and putting Hinds' character in a grim spot further adds to the realism.

Ahead of the new season, Hinds had shared her thoughts about the ninth instalment. "I’m so excited,” Hinds told TV Insider. "I really am. I think that this season was such a full season, and, interestingly, our last episode is called ‘Seismic Shifts.’ There were some seismic shifts throughout the season, so I’m just looking forward to what now blooms after those seismic shifts, and Hen and her family just living normally. That’s definitely not the fabric of 9-1-1. So we’ll just see what happens, and I’m open and available to it all."

She also weighed in on the space mission arc that drew mixed reviews. "Being on this show for nine seasons now, I have learned not to let anything surprise me," Hinds said. "So when I saw that, I was like, "That tracks," especially given what's happening in the real world. It didn't strike me as being out of left field. People are taking trips to space as regularly as they're running to Target. I thought it was an interesting angle to explore, and when I realized what the relationships were going to be and how it was going to work out, it started to just kind of work together."

'9-1-1' airs Thursdays on at 8/7c on ABC.