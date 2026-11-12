Aspyn Ovard finally reveals her ‘10-year secret’ on bombshell ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ spinoff show

Aspyn Ovard finally reveals the secret that destroyed her marriage on 'SLOMW: OC'

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ just dropped all its episodes on Hulu. Fans can't keep up with the bombshell revelations that happened across the eight episodes. Aspyn Ovard stood out the most for her honesty. This might be her first reality show, but it's not her first tryst with fame. The influencer boasts over a million followers on both YouTube and Instagram. She has had a loyal fanbase since her teens. They have followed her love story with Parker Ferris from its glory days to heartbreak.

A still of Aspyn from 'SLOMW: OC' (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

The couple was everyone's OTP for ten years. It is safe to say several hearts were broken when they announced their breakup in 2024. During that time, Aspyn shared they parted ways after she discovered a secret Parker had kept hidden throughout their 10-year-marriage. She never discussed the secret, which led to several speculations. She has now come clean on the premiere episode of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.'

She shared that the couple parted ways because Parker had been drinking behind her back for years. The influencer is strictly against drinking and thought her husband was on the same page. "He went through so much to hide it from me," Aspyn shared in a confessional. "And the fact that my husband, who was supposed to be the safest person, would do that to me and for him to know what alcoholism did to my family. To find all of this out two months after my dad died from alcoholism hurt so bad."

Aspyn and Parker posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | Aspyn Ovard)

Parker's lie was a huge betrayal for Aspyn. "My dad struggled with alcoholism, so the only version of him I knew was like, some level of intoxicated," Aspyn said. "Finding out that Parker had been drinking behind my back for years, it was literally earth-shattering." Parker said in a later episode that he started drinking "because it's fun." Throughout their marriage, Parker tried to get Aspyn to experiment with alcohol, but did not succeed. "She would tell me, 'If you ever drink, we are getting divorced,'" Parker shared. "She was very 'Molly Mormon' in that way," he added.

Despite the breakup, the couple remains in each other's lives. They share three children, Cove, 6, Lola, 4, and Elle, 2. Aspyn also shared that one of their children is suffering from terminal cancer. "At the hospital, you're like, 'It has to be fine,'" the influencer remembered the day they received the diagnosis. "You can't fathom that they're actually going to tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it's terminal. She could be gone in a month; we don't know. I've been living like that for over three years, just having no idea."

A still of Billy, Aspyn Ovard, and Bri pose in 'SLOMW: OC' (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Despite their disagreements, the couple has each other's backs. "You know that I will always take care of you because I always have!" Aspyn told Parker during a disagreement in the show. "When everything goes to s--t and things get really hard, I don't want you to have to do anything." They are attending therapy sessions to improve their relationship. Aspyn is currently in a throuple relationship with fellow influencer Briana Davis and her husband Billy Davis. Both Briana and Billy feature in the show.