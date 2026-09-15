‘Slow Horses’ gets exciting Season 8 update after Emmy win

After a prestigious Emmy win, 'Slow Horses' received an exciting update on its future, a day before the Season 6 release.

‘Slow Horses’ has another season on the way. Apple TV has renewed the spy thriller for Season 8 following its Emmy win for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. Gary Oldman will return as Jackson Lamb, and Kristin Scott Thomas will reprise her role as Diana Taverner. Season 8 will bring the two characters into a major confrontation. Apple TV has confirmed a six-episode order for the new season. Adam Randall will return to direct, with Ben Vanstone handling the television adaptation.

Jack Lowden and Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' Season 6 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Season 8 will draw its story from ‘Clown Town.’ The story puts Jackson Lamb and Diana Taverner at the center of a new conflict within MI5. A failed attempt to blackmail the Park puts Taverner on the offensive. Lamb then starts digging into one of MI5's darkest secrets.

Lamb must unravel one of MI5’s darkest secrets and put an end to it once and for all. Their rivalry has remained one of the show's strongest storylines. The series has maintained a fast production schedule across its earlier seasons, but the new season will follow Season 7.

Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Season 6 premieres on September 16. Apple TV announced Season 7 before the latest renewal, giving the series a clear run of upcoming stories. Fans will have to wait for Apple TV to announce filming and a premiere window. Gary Oldman earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in ‘Slow Horses.’ His character, Lamb, leads the Slough House agents with a mix of sharp instincts and an abrasive attitude. His methods often frustrate his colleagues, but his experience makes him a key figure inside MI5.

The renewal follows another strong awards run for the Apple TV series. ‘Slow Horses’ earned nine nominations at the 2026 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Oldman, Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce. The series has already won two Emmys. Its first Emmy came for Will Smith's writing in 2024. The show later won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys for Saul Metzstein's work on ‘Scars.’

Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' (Image Source: Jack English | Apple)

Jay Hunt, Apple TV's creative director of international, praised the show's distinctive take on espionage. She said, “'Slow Horses' continues to charm audiences all around the world, and I’m delighted that Jackson Lamb and his gang of lovable misfits will be back for an eighth season. Their acerbic take on the high-octane world of espionage is completely unique”.

See-Saw Films produces the series for Apple TV. Executive producers include Oldman, Herron, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Douglas Urbanski, Adam Randall, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Billy Bowring, and Helen Gregory.