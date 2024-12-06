'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' star Lily Huang questions 'narcissistic' ex Josh McGuffey's sexuality

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' star Lily Huang calls Josh McGuffey a 'narcissist' and questions his sexual orientation

After 10 months of marriage, Lily Huang and Josh McGuffey, the couple from Season 6 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' formally ended their relationship on November 30, 2024.

It doesn't seem entirely unreasonable for Lily to accuse Josh of having narcissistic personality disorder at this point. She mentioned she would be posting about it for three consecutive days, but the video she shared on December 6 was the first one she posted on TikTok. She seems to genuinely adore him, even though he spends his days playing with his toys and appears on TikTok live every night from 8 to 11 PM, seemingly enjoying the attention.

#90daylilyandjosh #WHO#90dayfiance ♬ 原聲 - lily90dayfiance @lily90dayfiance Mr. Josh, I'm sorry, but I have to declare that you suffer from narcissistic personality disorder, do you know? I struggled for a long time, thought about it many times, and asked myself: Should I declare to the world that you are a narcissist? In fact, within the legal framework, we are still in a marital relationship. Although we have broken up and I have announced that you are my ex, I still care about your feelings and worry that it will damage your narcissism and make you feel bad! But you know what? If I don't announce, you will continue to hurt kind women in your next relationship! It will still hurt your own life! You have narcissistic personality disorder, and it's really not your fault. Perhaps it's because you experienced some trauma when you were a child. Your brain development is different from that of a normal person, and your way of processing information is also different from ours. You lack the empathy of a normal person, projecting the traumatic bonds you established as a child onto the closest people around you! So I have devoted all my tenderness to you. So far, you are the only man in this world that I have tried my best to take care of! I have dug out my heart for you, but you still think I am the worst person! It's really not your fault, it's just the trauma you experienced in the past, so when you were my husband, I knew and confirmed that you had narcissistic symptoms, and how much I wanted to save you. Your eyes have never really looked at me, but my eyes always look at you gently. I swear to God, how I wish my husband would wake up and return to normal! I've been telling you all along: Honey, you're really great, you have many strengths, you're handsome, I've done everything, you're still cold, you're still indifferent to me, you're still seriously hurting me, you know, you have multiple relationships, you have dating relationships at the same time, all because of your narcissism, you're afraid of being abandoned, you're afraid of loneliness, you're afraid of not having blood bags to use around you, people call narcissists vampires! So if I don't announce, you will continue to hurt others' lives repeatedly, and you will also continue to hurt and exploit kind-hearted women. Everyone's life is not easy, and everyone deserves to be loved. We really can't hurt one kind woman after another so heartlessly, love is sacred! Just because a kind woman loves you, they get hurt from you, it's really unfair! God sent me to save you, but I really did my best. I didn't succeed and suffered serious injuries, you know? I don't even want to live anymore. Why has life suddenly become so dark? On October 14th, I took you to the airport, you went to the Philippines, and you left. Usually, the narcissistic personality disorder group consists of hollow individuals, whose perception is different from that of normal people. However, I am a normal person, and I have a heart that can feel pain. You know how painful my heart is because my heart is broken! I have told you and your family that if you are a cancer patient or have a disability, I will not abandon you! I choose to announce that I will do everything in my power to prevent you from continuing to harm others and your own life. Please help you awaken and recover! 🙏—— Next, I will continue to tell some real stories about my marriage here for three consecutive days. The questions that netizens have doubts about have been written here. By the way, I have used some translations. If you have any doubts or incorrect word meanings, please let me know. Thank you to all those who love us! Please also ask some fans not to curse my ex husband after watching. Those who have been cursing me all along, you can continue to curse me! I hope everyone can give my ex husband more encouragement! I also call on the World Health Organization to research drugs for treating narcissistic personality disorder! please 🙏 #90dayLily

'90 Day Fiancés Lily Huang labels Josh McGuffey 'narcissistic'

As noted in her caption, Lily and Josh are still legally married. However, Lily continues to expose Josh's narcissistic behavior to the public because she fears he will hurt other kind-hearted women in his future relationships. "You have narcissistic personality disorder, and it's really not your fault," adds the lady.

The first issue, according to Lily, was the two's "extremely limited sexual intimacy." She mentioned that, after being married in Las Vegas, they had "barely had any sex." The absence of closeness has left Lily "deeply insecure." According to Lily, Josh has impacted her emotions, and she has progressively lost control.

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' star Josh McGuffey is called 'narcissist' by his wife Lily Huang (TLC)

'90 Day Fiancés Lily Huang questions Josh McGuffey's sexuality

Lily was quick to question Josh’s sexual orientation in her video montage, stating, “Could he be gay? I can’t confirm it, but I do think he could certainly be labeled a narcissist-a toxic, pathological one at that.”

She recounted a time when she was in the United States with his daughter, and one of them made a joke about Josh being homosexual. Lily initially assumed it was just a joke, but she later realized it might not have been. "Maybe he is gay, but because he finds it difficult to control another man, he shifts his focus to those he perceives as easier to control-Asian women."

Just over a month after their marriage, Lily noticed a significant shift in Josh's behavior. She also mentioned that she financially supported him during a difficult time. According to the montage, Josh became furious one day and demanded that Lily put the house in his name.

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' star Josh McGuffey's sexuality questioned by wife Lily Huang (TLC)

'90 Day Fiancés Lily Huang exposes Josh McGuffey's dating history

Lily shared another instance in which Josh became upset with her for showing their wedding pictures to someone else. She had posted the photos on a Chinese app where she had a few followers. Lily received a message from a Chinese woman who claimed to know Josh before the wedding. The woman asked if Lily was aware of Josh's relationship with a Vietnamese woman.

Lily questioned Josh about it in shock, but he brushed it off, telling her not to trust strangers. He then took her phone, blocked her, and deleted the accuser's messages. Later, Lily discovered that the woman was actually Josh's ex-girlfriend and that he had also dated another Chinese woman. Josh rejected the $3000 she owed him as a gift when the Chinese woman disclosed it.

Josh's mother suggested that Lily dissolve their marriage since they disagreed on where to live when she eventually broke down in front of his family. She didn't want to seem like a failure by ending their relationship, but it's been too long. The TLC show made Lily realize that, despite her strong affection for Josh, it's time to move on from their marriage.