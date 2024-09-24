Who is Bill Hayes? Pioneering neurologist Oliver Sacks left millions to his lover

Created by Michael Grassi, medical drama 'Brilliant Minds' stars Zachary Quinto as Oliver Sacks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Loosely drawing inspiration from neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks's celebrated life, NBC's latest medical drama 'Brilliant Minds' will transport you to the realm of medicine and high-stakes emergencies. While Sacks's profession will be the show's major emphasis, it is unclear whether his personal life will be portrayed on the show since his it has mostly remained cloaked in mystery, with many wondering about his long-term partner Bill Hayes.

Sacks, who had been practicing celibacy for more than three decades, astonished the world when he revealed that he was gay months before his untimely death. The revelation offered the world a more detailed view of Sacks's personal life and the people who influenced his journey.

Is Bill Hayes an author?

Bill Hayes has authored seven books (YouTube/@abbeysbookshop)

Born William Brooke Hayes, the 62-year-old, is a renowned author and photographer who has contributed to The New York Times and other major magazines, according to his website, Bill Hayes.

Hayes has published seven books, including 'Sleep Demons' and 'Insomniac City', and his most recent, 'SWEAT: A History of Exercise', which examines the development of exercise. According to reports, Hayes's photography has been published in The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.

How did Oliver Sacks and Bill Hayes meet?

Bill Hayes was Oliver Sacks's partner until his death (YouTube/@politicsandprose)

Hayes sheds light on his relationship with Sacks in his memoir, 'Insomniac City'. Hayes divulges that he was approached by Sacks, who had read his book 'The Anatomist', after he moved from San Francisco following the loss of his boyfriend, as per The New York Times.

As per reports, initially unaware that Sacks was homosexual, the two developed a strong bond and became lovers by the end of 2009. According to reports, Hayes was 49, and Sacks, who had remained celibate for 35 years, was 76. This was Sacks's first long-term physical connection.

Hayes also recalls the simple yet profound moments he spent with Sacks in the book, emphasizing how the renowned neurologist valued ordinary daily rituals like preparing dinner together, which was a new experience for him, NBC reports.

Did Bill Hayes inherit Oliver Sacks's wealth?

Dr. Oliver Sacks's celebrated work serves as the inspiration for 'Brilliant Minds' (YouTube/@madmanfilms)

Hayes had to bid farewell to the love of his life when Sacks died of cancer complications on August 30, 2015, at the age of 82, in his Manhattan home. Sacks left his estimated $5 million fortune to Hayes and charity. He also left a $1,000 bottle of 1948 brandy for a colleague, after his death as per the New York Post.

Sacks' will, filed at Manhattan Surrogate's Court, left his $1 million Horatio Street apartment, a $350,000 lump amount, and $200,000 in different payments to Hayes. According to reports, he also gave $250,000 to his aide, Katherine Edgar. Reportedly, the balance of his fortune was set to fund mental health and technical breakthroughs via the Oliver Sacks Foundation.

How to stream 'Brilliant Minds'?

Zachary Quinto in a still from 'Brilliant Minds' (@nbc)

To watch 'Brilliant Minds' on NBC, you must have an exclusive membership. The Premium tier is available for $79.99 per year. The Premium Plus subscription, which is free of ads, costs $13.99 per month. To get a yearlong membership, you must purchase a bundle valued at $139.99.

'Brilliant Minds' trailer