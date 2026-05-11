Does Jasmine really have alopecia? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star raises eyebrows with dramatic hair shave on-show

Jasmine had previously accused her ex-husband, Gino, of the lack of intimacy in their relationship during a heated exchange on 'The Last Resort.'

'90 Day Fiancé' alum Jasmine Pineda recently raised quite a lot of eyebrows after a video of her getting her head shaved on the show began making rounds on the social media platform X. In the video, Pineda is seen in her usual jovial self, smiling at the camera while her partner, Matt Branistareanu, shaves his head with a trimmer. The video then cuts to another shot of Pineda explaining her struggle with alopecia. Pineda confessed, ''Almost my whole life, I have struggled with Alopecia Areata, which is an autoimmune condition, and it causes bald patches on my hair. After I had Matilda, they were multiplying by the day. So I made a drastic decision: to shave my head."

A deeply personal moment for Jasmine ❤️✨



A new season of #90DayDiaries starts now on @tlc! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/5FtyP77OS8 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 11, 2026

Reports of Pineda having actually shaved her head initially appeared in October, 2025. It was also revealed back then that Branistareanu, too, had shaved his own head in a gesture of solidarity with Pineda's health struggles. Thereafter, the couple was spotted posting smiling pictures of each other flaunting their buzzcuts on Instagram Stories. Back then, the 39-old TLC star had remarked that she had been battling an autoimmune condition, "which means my body’s immune system mistakenly attacks my hair follicles." The reality TV star had further added that post-partum stress "can make it flare up even more, which is why it sometimes comes and goes." Pineda and Branistareanu welcomed their first baby girl, called Matilda, early last year. She also shares two sons, Juance and JC, with her ex-husband, who lives in Panama with his mother.

Matt Branistareanu shaving his head (Image Source: Instagram | @jasminepineda)

Pineda might have been consistent in her explanation for regularly shaving her head, both on and off camera. However, '90 Day Fiancé' fans have been critical of her decisions and claim that the whole affair is nothing more than an elaborate stunt on her part to gather pity. One user summed it up with the comment, "If she really had this condition then that would be all hair, eyebrows included not just the hair she wants to lose to make people feel sympathy for her." Another user wrote, "She does NOT have alopecia. Her hair was ruined by extensions & she needs deep treatments to fix it. She can't afford them without Gino, so she shaved her hair off. Alopecia leaves you bald or causes bald patchy spots & also makes your eyelashes & eyebrows fall out. Jasmine is reprehensible for trying to make this her storyline. #90DayFiancé".

A still of Jasmine Pineda with her partner Matthew Branistareanu and their daughter Matilda (Image Source: Instagram | @jasminepanama)

Pineda first met her now-estranged husband, a 56-year-old Gino Palazzolo, online back in 2019. Together, the two of them made their debut on the TLC show on the fifth season of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.' They eventually tied the knot in 2023. However, the two soon began having conjugal trouble, as depicted in 'The Last Resort,' and Pineda accused Palazzolo of a lack of intimacy in their relationship. The two of them are no longer together.