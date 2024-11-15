From the dream team to the unlikely hero: 5 wild theories for 'Tulsa King' Season 2 finale

As 'Tulsa King' Season 2 nears the end, the anticipation for Season 3 is peaking

Contains spoilers for 'Tulsa King'

With the mind-blowing 'Tulsa King' Season 2, things are certainly looking intriguing for Season 3. With the tension three times more, Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) will stop at nothing to maintain his dominance over Tulsa. The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan, 'Tulsa King' Season 2 mostly focuses on new antagonists, power battles, and shifting alliances, but Manfredi emerges victorious at the end.

Originally released in 2022, the crime drama follows Manfredi's struggle to extend his territory in Tulsa while facing personal issues, as well as dealing with police authorities and competing gangs vying for dominance. Viewers are excited to see how Manfredi's expanding empire will manage new difficulties, so here are five predictions for 'Tulsa King' Season 3.

1. Chickie and Dwight Manfredi to join hands in 'Tulsa King' Season 3

A still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+)

Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi) and Manfredi joining forces may have seemed farfetched at the start of season 2, but after being outsmarted by Vince Antonacci (Vincent Piazza), Chickie is likely to seek assistance from his old loyal comrade Manfredi. While I am speculating, that Manfredi will be hesitant to join forces with Chickie, but considering their past shared history, the prospects are not entirely gloomy.

It is probable that after the two join forces, things will become grim for Vince, and Manfriedi's desire to enforce his authority will grow stronger. I confess this is an unexpected twist, but it might introduce new conflict and prospects for more character development.

2. Dwight Manfredi's gang member may double cross him in 'Tulsa King' Season 3

Max Casella in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+)

It will not be surprising if one of Manfredi's gang members double-crosses him in 'Tulsa King' Season 3, and this might be a game-changing storyline. While the majority of Manfredi's gang has always been faithful to him, we saw Armand Truisi (Max Casella) take the blow in 'Tulsa King' Season 2, which had some serious repercussions, even though Manfredi emerges as the winner in the end.

One of the most plausible suspects for this treachery is Dennis 'Goodie' Carangi (Chris Caldovino). I know he's always been faithful since he left Chickie's group and joined Manfredi, but his secretive and self-conscious mentality makes him a good target for a double-cross.

3. Tina Manfredi to take matters in her own hands in 'Tulsa King' Season 3

Tatiana Zappardino in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

Tina Manfredi (Tatiana Zappardino) has to be the strongest character in 'Tulsa King,' since the woman has always supported her father no matter what the circumstances are. I feel like Tina needs a lot more attention and screen time since she has the ability to turn around things for her father.

I believe 'Tulsa King' Season 3 will take a positive turn, and Tina may take matters into her own hands, giving her character a gripping and thrilling progression, since it is high time a woman character takes charge in the world full of men, and who better than Manfried's own flesh and blood, Tina?

4. Dwight Manfredi to fight off Vince in 'Tulsa King' Season 3

Sylvester Stallone in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+)

It's quite likely that after teaming up with Chickie, Manfredi will help him reclaim his gang, which will lead to a confrontation with Vince. Vince, as a character, is a calculating and cunning individual who understands how to play his cards well. As a result, fighting him will be difficult for Manfredi since he will need to utilize his brains rather than his weaponry.

If Dwight does unseat Vince, I would anticipate it to be a violent and vicious power battle, something 'Tulsa King' handles extremely well with its action-packed and dramatic scenes. I believe that Vince's loss may help Manfredi with more honor, causing other mafia leaders to revere him even more, which in turn will only solidify his status as one of the strongest mafia bosses.

5. Bill Bevilaqua will help Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 3

Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, and Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

What would 'Tulsa King' Season 3 be without brutal and bloody fights? I hope the next season continues this tradition. As we have seen, the escalating tension between Manfredi and the triad is reaching a boiling point in 'Tulsa King' Season 2, therefore I think that a full-fledged gang war in Season 3 is imminent.

With Jackie Ming's (Rich Ting) death, it is possible that the Chinese triad would go to any length to get revenge in Season 3. Instead of a direct confrontation between Dwight and the triad, a third person like Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) can intervene. Now, I know this is a far-fetched assumption, but given that Bevilaqua is a clever man who knows how to play his cards well, he will definitely join hands with Manfredi, and to do that, resolving the conflict between Triad and Manfredi's gang is the first step for that alliance.

