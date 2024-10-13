'Tulsa King' Season 2's best character is not who you think it is

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: With the release of Season 2 of 'Tulsa King', the tension is building owing to new antagonists and plotline twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. While Season 2 showcases how Dwight Manfred (Sylvester Stallone) and his gang desire to expand their illicit operation in Tulsa, the man's efforts are foiled by Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), the two new antagonists.

However, with the introduction of new baddies, the show ensures that Dwight's gang is well-prepared to face the villains. Season 2 also introduces a new character who is gaining popularity among fans. With the introduction of these new characters, not only Dwight but also fans believe that Dwight's gang has the upper hand in the continuing covert gang war.

Who is the best character of 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Mike Walden as Bigfoot in a still from 'Tulsa King' Season 2 (@paramount+)

With the Season 2 debut of 'Tulsa King,' viewers are also introduced to a new character, Michael, aka Bigfoot (Mike Walden) who adds physical prowess to Dwight's gang. Bigfoot is Mitch Keller's (Garrett Hedlund) cousin and becomes Dwight's bodyguard due to his physical stature. Bigfoot is also an example of how appearances may be deceiving, as the man appears to be a thug at first glance, but after you chat with him, you realize how kind and soft-spoken he is. Not only that but when Dwight questioned Big Foot's interest, he politely replied Psychology, which left me in splits since it felt so out of character for his build.

Bigfoot's charisma and physical presence make him a fan-favorite character. Furthermore, despite his stature, Bigfoot is a complete gentleman with a cheerful perspective who exudes goodwill. I enjoy his camaraderie with Dwight, which gives the show a sense of fun.

What does the future hold for Bigfoot in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Mike Walden as Bigfoot in a still from 'Tulsa King' Season 2 (@paramount+)

The third episode of 'Tulsa King' Season 2 establishes Bigfoot's significant role in strengthening Dwight's gang against his adversaries. Bigfoot assists in killing Bill's man, Carl Caputo (Marc De Stefano), who was sent to assassinate Dwight, thereby exhibiting his loyalty to Dwight. It is possible that in the future, he will play a bigger part in strategies, assisting Dwight in navigating rivalries and outwitting opponents.

It's possible that Bigfoot could become more than just muscle, serving as a counselor or confidant to Dwight if their gang's issues get more complex. Furthermore, Bigfoot's stature and power may draw unwelcome attention from rival gangs or police enforcement. This might place him in the heart of heated debates or generate a personal storyline in which his allegiance or survival is questioned. Also, I would love to see Bigfoot's backstory, that will give a good idea of the man he is now.

