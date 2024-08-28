'Tulsa King' Season 1 Recap: All the major things that went down in Paramount+ show

Contains spoilers for 'Tulsa King' Season 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Tulsa King', a hit series from Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of 'Yellowstone', made a powerful debut on Paramount+ with its first season, consisting of nine thrilling episodes. Starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, a mafia capo who relocates to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after 25 years in prison, the show captivated audiences with its blend of crime, drama, and dark humor.

The success of Season 1, which aired during the fall and early winter, was so immense that it quickly earned a green light for a second season, reflecting its quality and popularity. From Dwight's gritty rise to power in an unfamiliar city to the intense rivalries and alliances he forms, 'Tulsa King' Season 1 was packed with twists, betrayals, and explosive moments that set the stage for an even more intense continuation of the story.

A new beginning in the heartland in 'Tulsa King' Season 1

A still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

The show 'Tulsa King' kicks off with Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone, being released from prison after serving 25 years for his crimes. As a 'made man' and a capo in the Invernizzi crime family, Manfredi returns to New York, only to find that the criminal landscape has dramatically changed since he went to prison in 1997.

His old friend, Pete 'The Rock' Invernizzi, who once led the family, is now sick and aging, with his son, Chickie, stepping up to take control. Upon his return, Manfredi is blindsided by the family's decision to send him to Tulsa, Oklahoma a territory untouched by the organization.

This relocation feels like a demotion, and the tension boils over when Manfredi strikes another capo, Vince Antonacci, during a heated meeting. Despite the blow to his pride, Manfredi has no choice but to pack up and head to Tulsa. Once in Tulsa, Manfredi struggles to adjust to modern life and the unfamiliar territory. Cell phones, societal changes, and the slow pace of the small town all challenge him. Nevertheless, he begins to establish his name in the city.

Tulsa King's fresh take on the mobster genre

A still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

His first move is to hire a young cab driver, Tyson Mitchell, as his driver, and then he sets his sights on a local smoke shop, run by Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman. After a forceful and awkward introduction, Manfredi takes over the shop, using it as the base for his new operations.

As Manfredi starts building his empire, he gathers a crew of unlikely allies, including Bodhi, the shop owner, and Mitch, an ex-rodeo star and bar owner. Despite his initial reluctance, these men form a close-knit group, working together to help Manfredi establish his new criminal enterprise in Tulsa.

However, Manfredi's rise to power in Tulsa isn't without obstacles. The local biker gang, The Black Macadams, already claimed the territory, leading to a brewing conflict. On top of that, Manfredi tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Tina and unexpectedly falls for Stacy Beale, a local ATF agent.

Adding to the complications, he discovers that an old acquaintance from New York, Armand 'Manny' Truisi, is hiding out in Tulsa, forcing Manfredi to navigate a web of old loyalties and new rivalries. Despite the challenges, Dwight "The General" Manfredi proves that he's more than capable of adapting, and he's determined to conquer Tulsa, no matter what it takes.

