We're seriously worried about this 'Tulsa King' character's fate, and the fan theories aren't helping

Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' Season 2 follows Dwight Manfredi as he navigates the treacherous world of organized crime in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: With each new episode, 'Tulsa King' Season 2 is grabbing headlines owing to its stellar cast and intriguing plotlines. While the first season focused on Dwight Manfredi's (Sylvester Stallone) attempt to extend his criminal enterprises in Tulsa, the second season has new adversaries Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), who are out to prevent the former prisoner from succeeding.

However, one advantage Dwight has over his adversaries is his devoted pack of crew, who constantly try to keep their boss's head up. However, the latest season sheds light on the bleak future that a specific member of Dwight's group faces.

Which character has fans worried about in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

The fourth episode of Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' has left me wondering what will happen to Tyson Mitchell (Jay Will). The guy who has always supported Dwight from the beginning seems visibly distraught in the fourth episode when the gang murders Carl Caputo (Marc De Stefano). So who is this Carl, and why is Tyson so disturbed by his death? Carl is a man who is sent by Bevilaqua to assassinate Dwight.

However, Dwight's gang brutally kills him and leaves his body outside Bevilaqua's compound. We've always seen Tyson as a steadfast supporter of Dwight, so seeing him shaken after the gang brutally murders Carl is both unexpected and alarming. It also makes me question whether Tyson finally got a gut that this is the life he has chosen and decides to pursue it, which explains his argument with Bodhi (Martin Starr) about loyalty to Dwight where he exhibits a more opinionated personality.

Fans theorize Tyson Mitchell's tragic fate in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount)

Fans also expressed their opinions on Tyson's grim fate in a Reddit post.

A fan said, "Omg my husband says he feels they are setting him up to be killed in the show and I said NOOOOOOOOO."

Another fan added, "Honestly yeah I sure hope so as well. I'm hoping he's mostly safe as they are focusing a lot on his personal story (I think he gets around third most focus after Dwight and Chickie), but it's hard to say."

While a fan said, "Me too, I like him a lot. I don’t think they will kill him for a long time though, they can explore a lot of interesting morally gray ground with his character. Because he IS a good person, raised by parents who are good people and love him. I think they want his story to go in this direction of 'how bad can a good person get' kind of thing."

In another Reddit post, fans also discussed Tyson's changed attitude.

A fan shared, "I was a bit taken aback by his reaction too but I suppose it's probably the situation being different. I like Tyson and wouldn't want him to change up on Dwight. They've both been good to each other.

Another added, "There’s a big difference in gun violence from mainly across rooms plus regular fighting and seeing a guy get stabbed multiple times up close I guess. From the look on Tyson’s face when he was at the back door, he seemed shocked by the experience. He really stepped up for Dwight afterward though."

While another said, "S**t just got real. How else is he supposed to react he's not used to seeing shit like that like the others have."

How will Tyson Mitchell's grim future affect 'Tulsa King'?

Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

Tyson emerges as a formidable ally for Dwight from the start of 'Tulsa King' as he is also the first member of the Manfredi gang. In the fourth episode, his speech encourages Dwight's gang to stick together and broaden their goals. The episode also highlighted Tyson's strained relationship with his father, but if Tyson dies in Season 2, things will not be easy for Dwight.

Tyson's new assertive character, I believe, has the potential to infuriate Cal and Bill, with serious consequences. Not only that, but the emphasis on Tyson's family difficulties underscores the fact that whether the guy dies or not will play an important role in Dwight's desire to rule over Tulsa. If Tyson dies, it will indeed have severe consequences, which will catalyze Dwight to take more drastic measures to wreak havoc in his enemy's lives. Not only that, it will also inspire Dwight to secure his territory and protect those he cares about, raising the stakes in the ongoing war with rival factions.

How to stream 'Tulsa King' Season 2

A still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

You can follow Dwight's quest to expand his criminal operations in Tulsa by viewing his adventures on Paramount+ but you need to be a member of an exclusive streaming service. You may watch live episodes and access a large library of on-demand videos for just $5.99 a month.

The monthly cost for the Premium Plan is $11.99. It offers an ad-free experience, access to more exclusive material, and the ability to download new content for offline viewing in addition to all the features of the Essential Plan.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 trailer