'Tulsa King' Season 2 Episode 2 Preview: New adversaries put Dwight Manfredi’s expansion plans in jeopardy

TULSA, OKLAHOMA: With the arrival of Season 2 of 'Tulsa King', fans can finally take a sigh of relief, as from the first episode itself, it's quite evident that Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is not going to slow down anytime soon and we are not complaining about it. The finale of 'Tulsa King' Season 1 was quite a shocker, with some jaw-dropping developments, including the revelation that Dwight served prison time for the crime perpetrated by Don Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi).

While Dwight successfully defeats Caolan Waltrip (Ritchie Coster), the local crime lord, Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) betrays Dwight and unexpectedly leads to his incarceration. Now that the new season has begun, Dwight is set to face fresh challenges, and the first episode skillfully lays the basis for this.

What to expect from 'Tulsa King' Episode 2?

The first episode of Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' starts with Dwight's arrest, as the episode proceeds, the man secures bail; nevertheless, with the introduction of new players, the stakes are likely to become higher than ever.

1. What will Cal Thresher's next move be?

The first episode of the 'Tulsa King' season presented us with a new character, Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), with whom Dwight wanted to get close to promote his business, but Cal was not happy with the idea and instead insulted the man. Cal then contacted Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) and instigated him against Dwight, claiming that he was expanding his area on Bevilaqua's turf.

Now, I'm not sure what's the reason behind Cal's disdain for Dwight, but I believe it's due to some past animosity, possibly related to Dwight's relationship with the Invernizzi family. However, one thing is certain, Cal will not stop until Dwight's business is destroyed. He and Bevilaqua may conspire and scheme against Dwight in future episodes.

2. Will Dwight Manfredi be able to expand his business?

Dwight is quite a rage these days, and the media has correctly characterized him as the mafia boss. Now that he is out of prison, Dwight wants to push his business further, but a meeting with Cal yielded no results when the latter insulted him. However, as we know Dwight will not remain silent, the man has already planned to use subsidies to power his hydroponic weed farm.

However, this plan will be difficult to carry out because the authorities will be involved, but I am confident that Dwight will succeed with the assistance of Harlan Thibodeaux, a prisoner he met at the start of the episode, who is arrested for committing the same crime.

3. Will Stacy Beale and Dwight Manfredi rekindle their relationship?

While the season finale was highly dramatic, the first episode demonstrated how Stacy was upset about Dwight's release, worrying for her safety, which Dwight later urged her not to worry about. Dwight's clarification appears to be his disappointment with Stacy since he expressed his feelings for her and how much he respects her.

Now, with this revelation, I am confident that Satcy will feel guilty and will work hard to restore her relationship with Dwight. However, I highly doubt thet Dwight will reciprocate as we have seen glimpses of Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) and Dwight's banter, and honestly, I am cheering for these two.

When and how to watch 'Tulsa King' Episode 2?

'Tulsa King' Episodes 2 of the crime drama will premiere on Sunday, September 22, and is expected to have a duration of around 37–40 minutes, consistent with the length of prior episodes. The unnamed episode will be penned by Stephen Scaia and Terence Winter.

You can follow Dwight's quest to expand his criminal operations in Tulsa by viewing his adventures on Paramount+. You may watch the show on Paramount+. But you need to be a member of an exclusive streaming service. You may watch live episodes and access a large library of on-demand videos for just $5.99 a month.

The monthly cost for the Premium Plan is $11.99. It offers an ad-free experience, access to more exclusive material, and the ability to download new content for offline viewing in addition to all the features of the Essential Plan.

