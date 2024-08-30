5 'Tulsa King' characters who deserve more screen time in Season 2

While the first season of 'Tulsa King' established Dwight's recruiting crew for his operations, Season 2 is expected to raise things further

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tulsa King'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The stakes will be high in Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) continues his unrelenting goal of establishing his criminal empire in Tulsa. It all began when Dwight, who was released from jail after 25 years, found himself in the hot waters of Tulsa after being exiled by his boss.

While the first season of 'Tulsa King' established Dwight's recruiting crew for his operations, the second season is expected to raise things further with old and new enemies. One thing is certain, however, Dwight's men will be his protective shield. However, certain characters demand more screen time to completely develop their abilities. So, let's examine 5 such characters that deserve to get more screen time in 'Tulsa King' Season 2:

1. Armand Truisi

Max Casella in a still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+))

Armand Truisi (Max Casella) has to be one of the characters who perfectly depicted the friendship-to-foe phrase. At first, Armand was hired by the Invernizzi family to kill Dwight, but throughout the first season, Armand had significant character growth as he not only made a new life in Tulsa working at the Fennario horse ranch but also joined Dwight's gang.

For Season 2 of 'Tulsa King,' creators may go more into Armand's character as a prominent member of Dwight's crew. His previous experience as a gangster may help Dwight in his desire to control, which could lead to an interesting storyline, especially if Dwight delegated part of his authority to Armand. This action will provide an opportunity to consolidate Armand's devotion and position him as a vital ally in Dwight's strategy.

2. Bodhi

Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, and Jay Will in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

Lawrence 'Bodhi' Geigerman (Martin Starr) is Dwight's most loyal ally, and he played an important part in Dwight's drive for dominance in Season 1 of 'Tulsa King'. Bodhi introduced Dwight to the local cannabis scene while also proving his allegiance to the man. Bodhi's childlike naivety contrasts sharply with the brutal world of organized crime and that could be further explored in Season 2.

While we've seen Bodhi as a stoner and in a comic capacity, Season 2 could delve further into his motivations and how he will help Dwight. Additionally, his remarkable hacking abilities might also play a significant part in growing Dwight's empire.

3. Stacy Beale

Andrea Savage in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

One thing is certain and that is Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) will have a hard time explaining her shocking betrayal in the Season 1 finale of 'Tulsa King’. Stacy, who develops a bond with Dwight, is aware that it will affect her professional obligations as an ATF agent, and by the conclusion of Season 1, things get even more complicated.

As Stacy is shot by Caolan Waltrip (Ritchie Coster), Dwight hands her a flash disk and $1 million. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Satcy hands over the drive to ATF, resulting in Dwight's arrest. So, it's possible that situations between ex-lovers may get even more difficult in Season 2. Stacy needs more screen time in the show since she provides a counterbalance to Dwight's criminal realm, which also provides him with a feeling of connection to the real world outside of Tulsa. Stacy's conflict with Dwight will undoubtedly add to the storyline's intrigue.

4. Tina Manfredi-Grieger

Tatiana Zappardino in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

While Tina Manfredi-Grieger (Tatiana Zappardino) was a minor character in season 1 of 'Tulsa King' and had an estranged relationship with her father, Dwight, she played an important role as her character adds a layer to Dwight's motivations by highlighting his past mistakes and how they impacted his family.

Tina reconciled with her father during Season 1 and was even contemplating moving to Tulsa with her family. Tina deserves more screen time in Season 2 of 'Tulsa King', since her presence may bring out Dwight's gentler side. It's probable that Tina may also start working with Dwight and become an important character in Season 2.

5. Mitch Keller

Garrett Hedlund in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Paramount+/@briandouglas)

Mitch Keller (Garrett Hedlund) was indeed a significant character in Season 1 of 'Tusla King' and was shown as Dwight's close comrade. Mitch, an ex-convict and bar owner of The Bred2Buck, plays an important role in Dwight's strategy to develop his business and become his primary source of revenue. Yes, Mitch got a lot of screen time in Season 1 of 'Tulsa King', but Season 2 has to allocate more screen time to him in a bait to establish his role in Dwight's quest to control.

Mitch's enriched character might lead to new storylines and tensions, notably involving his business management and position in Dwight's burgeoning empire. This development would add fresh dimensions to the story, increasing viewers's involvement.

How to stream 'Tulsa King'?

A still from 'Tulsa King' (@paramount+)

Season 1 of 'Tulsa King' is available to stream on Paramount+. You must, however, have an exclusive streaming service membership. For just $5.99 per month, you may access a wide collection of on-demand videos and watch live episodes.

The Premium Plan is $11.99 per month and offers all of the benefits of the Essential Plan, plus an ad-free experience, access to more exclusive content, and the opportunity to download new material for offline watching.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 trailer