Who stars in 'Tulsa King' Season 2? 'Suits' actor joins stellar cast

The crime world’s getting a shakeup with Stallone back in action

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As anticipation builds for the second season of 'Tulsa King', fans are excited to see a fresh lineup of talent joining the cast. The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who sets up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is set to elevate its star power with new additions.

Among the new faces is a notable actor from the hit legal drama 'Suits', adding a new layer of intrigue and excitement to the series. This casting choice promises to bring a dynamic presence to the already gripping narrative, enhancing the show's blend of crime, drama, and dark humor.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

Sylvester Stallone, born July 6, 1946, in New York City, is an iconic actor, writer, and director. He gained fame for creating and starring as Rocky Balboa in the 'Rocky' series, which earned him critical acclaim and established his career in Hollywood.

Stallone is also known for his role as John Rambo in the 'Rambo' series. He has appeared in numerous action films, including 'The Expendables' series, 'Cliffhanger,' and 'Demolition Man.' Beyond acting, Stallone has directed and written several successful films, solidifying his status as a Hollywood legend.

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Savage (@andreasavage)

Andrea Savage, born February 20, 1973, in Santa Monica, California, is an actress, comedian, and writer known for her work in comedy.She gained recognition for her roles in TV shows like 'I'm Sorry', and 'Veep' which she created and starred in. Savage has also appeared in films like 'Step Brothers' and 'Dinner for Schmucks'.

Her sharp wit and comedic timing have made her a standout in both television and film.

Martin Starr as Lawrence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Starr (@martinstarr)

Martin Starr, born July 30, 1982, in Santa Monica, California, is an actor and comedian known for his roles in cult TV shows and films. He first gained attention as Bill Haverchuck in 'Freaks and Geeks' and later became known for his role as Bertram Gilfoyle in 'Silicon Valley'.

Starr has also appeared in films like 'Superbad', 'Adventureland', and 'Knocked Up'. His dry humor and unique delivery have made him a favorite in the comedy genre.

Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell

Jay Will is an up-and-coming actor known for his role as Tyson Mitchell in the TV series 'Tulsa King'. He has also appeared in the series 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' and 'Evil'.

Jay Will's talent and screen presence are quickly earning him recognition in the industry, making him one to watch in the coming years.

Max Casella as Armand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Casella (@max.casella)

Max Casella, born June 6, 1967, in Washington, DC, is an actor known for his versatile performances in both television and film.

He gained fame as Vinnie Delpino in 'Doogie Howser, MD' and later appeared in 'The Sopranos' as Benny Fazio. Casella has also had roles in films like 'Blue Jasmine' and 'Inside Llewyn Davis'. His extensive career showcases his range and ability to tackle diverse roles.

Domenick Lombardozzi as Don Charles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by domlombardozzi (@domenicklombardozzi)

Domenick Lombardozzi, born March 25, 1976, in The Bronx, New York, is an actor known for his gritty, tough-guy roles.

He gained prominence as Thomas 'Herc' Hauk in 'The Wire' and has appeared in films like 'The Irishman', 'Bridge of Spies', and 'The Family'. Lombardozzi's powerful performances have made him a standout in crime dramas and action films.

Ritchie Coster as Caolan Waltrip

Ritchie Coster, born on July 1, 1967, in London, England, is a versatile British actor known for his intense and compelling performances across film and television. He trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, which laid the foundation for his acting career.

Coster began his career with roles in British TV series and gradually transitioned to Hollywood. He gained recognition for his role as Dietrich Banning in 'The Tuxedo' (2002) and as Elias Kassar in 'The Dark Knight' (2008).

Coster is also known for his television roles, including the villainous Francisco Scaramucci, aka Mr. Blue, in 'Happy!' and as Thomas Walsh in 'Suits'. His ability to portray complex characters has made him a sought-after actor in crime dramas and thrillers. Throughout his career, Ritchie Coster has built a reputation for delivering powerful and nuanced performances in both supporting and leading roles.

'Tulsa King' Trailer