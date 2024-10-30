Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' could be an even bigger phenomenon than 'Yellowstone'

'Landman' kicks off with a two-episode premiere and each new episode will drop on Sundays after that

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Taylor Sheridan never seems to rest—and with his impressive lineup of hit shows, it’s no wonder fans wonder how he does it. The creator behind 'Yellowstone' and its sweeping universe of prequels and spinoffs is back with 'Landman', a new Western drama that promises the same captivating storytelling Sheridan fans have come to expect.

Based on a popular podcast about the high-stakes oil industry in West Texas, 'Landman' is set to deliver the grit, glamour, and tension of the booming business. Featuring an all-star cast—including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm—the series has been filming around Fort Worth, Texas, since February and is slated to release on November 17. Here’s everything we know so far about the show’s much-anticipated first season.

What is 'Landman' about?

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

Inspired by the podcast called 'Boomtown', Landman tells the story of Texas' oil boom and the high-risk game of striking it rich. It dives into the lives of 'roughnecks and wildcat billionaires' who reshaped Texas' economy for better or worse, all driven by oil speculation. Unlike Taylor Sheridan’s past shows, 'Landman' doesn’t feature cowboys or life on a ranch. “It’s set in the world of oil,” said Jon Hamm in a recent interview. “The story follows oil speculators, also known as landmen, who rush to secure mineral and land rights, gambling on the hope of finding oil,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Who stars in 'Landman'?

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for a Texas oil company—so we can expect him to face plenty of high-stakes challenges. Demi Moore plays Cami, Tommy’s friend and the wife of a prominent figure in the oil world. At the Cannes Film Festival, Moore hinted at what’s to come in Landman: “I play an oil tycoon’s wife with lots of nice clothes,” she shared. “But it’s really about exploring the complex issues around oil and petroleum—and, of course, Taylor adds layers of drama and family tension,” as reported by Deadline.

Jon Hamm takes on the role of Monty Miller, Tommy’s colleague and supposed friend. A seasoned veteran in oil and business, Monty’s expertise will certainly be put to the test. Other cast members include Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, and Paulina Chávez. Many of them are familiar faces from popular shows like '1923', 'Yellowstone', and 'When Calls the Heart'.

How and when to watch 'Landman'?

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

Get ready to dive into the intense world of Texas oil with Landman, premiering Sunday, November 17, on Paramount+. Not a member yet? You can subscribe to the streaming service for $7.99 per month or bundle with Showtime for $12.99. 'Landman' kicks off with a two-episode premiere, and each new episode will drop on Sundays, wrapping up the season with the finale on January 12, 2025.

On Paramount+, you can also catch many of Taylor Sheridan’s other popular shows, like '1923', '1883', 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves', 'Tulsa King', 'Mayor of Kingstown', and 'Special Ops: Lioness'.

'Landman' trailer