'Tulsa King' Season 2: Why this central character may be a secret main villain

Although Chickie was the underboss in Season 1, 'Tulsa King' Season 2 could reveal him as a formidable antagonist

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Tulsa King'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Dwight 'The General' Manfredi's (Sylvester Stallone) is set to escalate his relentless quest to grow his criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in Season 2 of 'Tulsa King.' In Season 1 of 'Tulsa King,' we are introduced to the gritty world of Tulsa, where key characters come together to form alliances. While it's clear that Dwight is determined to take control of the city, his efforts are thwarted by equally strong villains.

While, Dwight expertly navigates the perilous world of organized crime in Season 1, a key figure may pose a significant threat to his plans. While this character has demonstrated various characteristics of becoming the primary antagonist in Season 1, they remain under the radar. However, viewers can now expect to see him in his full-fledged villain avatar in Season 2 of 'Tulsa King'.

Which character could be the main villain in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

The only character who can challenge Dwight's ambition is Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi), who, by the end of Season 1, has seized control of the Invernizzi gang. Although Chickie was the underboss of the Invernizzi gang in Season 1, the upcoming season could reveal him as a formidable antagonist.

Chickie, who was seen scheming and plotting in Season 1 of 'Tulsa King', was never a major threat to Dwight since that position was held for Caolan Waltrip (Ritchie Coster) and his Black Macadams, a local motorcycle gang that attempted to keep Dwight out of Tulsa's underworld. However, with Chickie’s rising prominence in the Invernizzi family, Season 2 is likely to bring significant changes.

How Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi's hidden agenda could make him a major threat in 'Tulsa King Season 2?

While Chickie is first seen as a harmless adversary in Season 1, his menacing and ruthless nature gradually emerges as the story unfolds. By the end of Season 1, Chickie's growing disdain for Dwight becomes clear as he becomes more aggressive toward him. However, there’s a compelling angle that could shift viewers' perceptions of him as a villain.

The implication is that Dennis 'Goodie' Carangi (Chris Caldovino), who joined Dwight's gang, may be on Chickie's payroll and could betray the Manfredi gang if the situation calls for it. Given the upheaval already affecting Dwight’s group, having a traitor within their ranks could make their situation even worse. While this might be a problem for Dwight, it presents an opportunity for Chickie, potentially elevating him to a major antagonist in Season 2.

How could Charles 'Chickie' Invernizz jeopardize Dwight 'The General' Manfredi's plans in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Chickie assumes control of the Invernizzi gang after murdering his father, which is a stark reminder of his brutal nature. His drive and ruthlessness make him a formidable opponent, and his ambition to consolidate or expand his power could further complicate Dwight's goals.

Chickie might now attempt to grab control in Tulsa, knowing that eliminating Dwight is crucial to his plans. To achieve this, he could orchestrate a full-scale assault on Dwight and his gang, or, if not a physical attack, he could perhaps make matters worse for Dwight by playing mind games.

Chickie might attack Dwight's acquaintances, including his daughter Tina Manfredi-Grieger (Tatiana Zappardino), either to turn them against him or to destroy them. Now, that being said, Chickie’s transformation from a minor character to a formidable antagonist, it will be exciting to see how his role unfolds in Season 2 of 'Tulsa King.'

