'Emily in Paris' Season 4: One character continues to be the best part of Netflix show, here's why

Even after four seasons of 'Emily in Paris', Mindy remains a fan favorite due to her resilience in the face of life's challenges

Contains speculations for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

PARIS, FRANCE: While Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) her romantic and professional adventures in 'Emily in Paris', one thing is certain, Mindy Chen's (Ashley Park) quirky antics and extravagant outfits are still winning fans's hearts, and it looks like this won’t be changing anytime soon.

Mindy is everything a girl could wish for in a best friend, offering guidance through tough times and a shoulder to lean on, she’s done it all for Emily. With the release of Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris,' we can confidently say that Mindy remains the show's finest character, even though life is throwing curveballs at her.

Why Mindy Chen continues to rule fans's hearts in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

Paul Forman and Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 (@netflix)

Even after four seasons of 'Emily in Paris', Mindy remains a fan-favorite character. Her enduring appeal comes from her resilience in the face of life's injustices. Mindy is often depicted as the quintessential best friend, and she proves this when she stands up for Emily after discovering how Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman) mistreated her.

Mindy continues to thrive in Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris,' not just based on her comedic liners, but also many other levels. A standout moment for me was when Mindy revealed JVMA's Brand Closet secret to Emily, a development that led to significant narrative progress.

Her revelation prompted Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to finally speak out, exposing Louis de Léon's (Pierre Deny's) terrible activities. The fact that she chose to side with the truth while her boyfriend's father was on the other side was quite admirable, and she deserves a lot of love and appreciation for this brave act of hers.

Why Emily Cooper should learn a thing or two from Mindy Chen in 'Emily in Paris'?

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

While Emily isn't miserable or lacking in any way, she often comes across as problematic on several fronts. Her persona is often portrayed as innocent and too optimistic, whether in a romantic or professional context. In contrast, Mindy brings a refreshing dose of reality and assertiveness to the storyline.

Mindy is confident and works hard to attain her goals, even when faced with challenges. Emily could learn from Mindy, as she must focus on being honest and confident in her abilities rather than continually seeking acceptance. Furthermore, Emily often establishes boundaries when needed and does not speak her mind, but Mindy does not hesitate to share her opinions, even if it means challenging the existing quo.

How to stream 'Emily in Paris' Season 4?

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix/@carolebethuel)

To view the show, you must have a dedicated Netflix account. The Standard Plan with advertising has a monthly membership fee of $6.99 and provides full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not include advertisements, costs $15.49 per month and allows you to use one account on two screens simultaneously while streaming in 1080p/full HD quality. Customers may view 4K Ultra HD content on up to four screens at once with Dolby Atmos and HDR with the $22.99/month Premium Plan.

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 trailer