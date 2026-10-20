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Josh Duhamel finally breaks silence on Netflix canceling ‘Ransom Canyon’ after 2 seasons

Though Josh Duhamel won't play Staten Kirkland anymore, he revealed he would be interested in taking on a similar role in the future
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Ransom Canyon’ featuring Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly as Quinn O’Grady (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Jeff Neumann)
A still from ‘Ransom Canyon’ featuring Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly as Quinn O’Grady (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Jeff Neumann)

Netflix released Season 2 of ‘Ransom Canyon’ on July 23, 2026, starring Josh Duhamel (as Staten Kirkland) and Minka Kelly (as Quinn O’Grady). However, fans were left disappointed when the streaming service canceled the show just as they hoped their favorite characters’ stories would continue to unfold. The decision came about a month and a half after Season 2 premiered. Reacting to Netflix’s decision to cancel the series, lead actor Josh Duhamel told US Weekly in an exclusive interview that he was “upset.” He stated, “I was a little upset with Netflix for not giving the audience another season, because people really did love the show … but that’s the business.”​

A still from ‘Ransom Canyon’ featuring Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly as Quinn O’Grady (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Jeff Neumann)

While sharing his thoughts on the ‘Ransom Canyon’ cancellation, the actor added, “At the same time, I get it. They have their reasons for why things stay and why things go. I don’t always understand those reasons, but it’s not my job to question.” He continued, “I’ve just gotta move on. I just feel bad for the fans who are really invested in it, and that’s it, unfortunately.” During the interview, Duhamel also reflected on playing Staten and discussed the possibility of taking on a similar role in the future. “I really loved playing that character. It was in my wheelhouse, because I remember when I first got the job, I was actually out of my cabin, which isn’t a ranch. But I’m always doing ranch-y type things.” Duhamel also felt a personal connection to the character, which many fans fell in love with. “I was already in that mindset that I kind of lived that life anyway,” he pointed out.

A still from ‘Ransom Canyon’ featuring Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Jeff Neumann)

“So there’s something about it, I just really felt comfortable in that role. So the answer is yes, I would love to do more stuff like that. There’s a couple of things in the works that I may do, but those are too far off to talk about yet,” added Duhamel. The Netflix series was based on Jodi Thomas’ book series, which featured drama, romance, and more. Apart from Duhamel and Kelly, ‘Ransom Canyon’ also featured Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Lizzy Greene, Jack Schumacher, James Brolin, and Andrew Liner, among others.

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