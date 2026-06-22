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What is Sheepstealer dragon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 and why it rejected Rhaena, explained

Showrunner Ryan Condal shed light on Sheepstealer’s wild behavior during the Battle of the Gullets, which contributed to a major character’s death.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)
A still of Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)

'House of the Dragon' (HOTD) Season 3 delivered an action-packed season opener with the Battle of the Gullets causing massive destruction and the death of one major character. House Targaryen is known for magical, lifelong bonds with dragons, enabling them to ride the wild creatures into war and use them as a formidable asset against their enemies. With the Targaryen clan being at the center of the series, there are plenty of dragons spewing fire and fury on behalf of their riders. Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon (Harry Collett) enters the Battle of the Gullets with his dragon Vermax, while Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) joins the fight with her dragon Moondancer, and they deliver a devastating blow to the Green's Triarchy fleet, which attempts to break the blockade at the Gullet.  

An image of Rhaena looking at Sheepstealer for the first time in 'HOTD' Season 2 (Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)
An image of Rhaena looking at Sheepstealer for the first time in 'HOTD' Season 2 (Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)

Season 3 of 'HOTD' opens with Queen Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) stepdaughter, Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), attempting to bond with the wild dragon, Sheepstealer, in the Vale of Arryn. Sheepstealer was introduced in 'HOTD' Season 2 as a riderless dragon living and hunting alone, away from other dragons and humans. Sheepstealer is not trained to accompany humans and obey their commands, and many people have failed to tame the dragon in the past. When Rhaena first approached the beast in the Season 2 finale, it reacted violently and gave out a fierce, warning roar. It seems she could win him over with time and patience. Rhaena, who grew up feeling like an outcast for failing to claim her own dragon, successfully mounts him for the first time in the Season 3 premiere and becomes an official dragonrider.         

Showrunner Ryan Condal explained in a behind-the-scenes video for Episode 1 that Sheepstealer has been a "solitary dragon for his whole life." Despite allowing Rhaena to mount him, Sheepstealer is still far too violent and unpredictable. "When you throw him into a battle, he's gonna have a reaction to it," he added. That's exactly what happens as Rhaena's dream of riding her dragon into battle quickly turns into a nightmare. Sheepstealer proves his unpredictability at the worst moment possible and starts attacking his ally, Moondancer, and its rider, Baela, unaware that they are fighting for the same side. As Jace and Vermax attempt to help Moondancer, Vermax is shot down by the Triarchy's forces. Sadly, Vermax collapses into the water and dies. Although Jace survives the initial attack, he is quickly taken down by three arrows from the Triarchy's forces and also dies alongside his dragon

An image of the dragon Sheepstealer from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)
An image of the dragon Sheepstealer from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)

In George R. R. Martin's 2018 book 'Fire & Blood,' which serves as the source material for 'House of the Dragon,' the story develops quite differently. Sheepstealer is not claimed by someone of Valyrian descent, but by a low-brow commoner named Nettles. However, Nettles is not written into the series, so her storyline with the wild dragon was merged with Rhaena. It adds an emotional hook to her character as she unintentionally becomes responsible for her family member's death, which further feeds into her sense of isolation and disconnect with her family.

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