10 unforgettable Royal family cameos on screen—and no, we aren't talking about Meghan Markle

Despite their demanding schedules, the senior British royals have made several memorable cameos over the years.

While being a royal is akin to being a celebrity, senior members of the British monarchy rarely appear on the silver screen. That's what makes these rare appearances a cherished treat for royal watchers. Despite their busy schedules, various members of the royal family have made memorable cameos across entertainment mediums. From 'Friends' to 'Star Wars,' here's a look back at 10 memorable cameos that took us by surprise.

1. Queen Elizabeth in the 'James Bond' Olympics sketch

The highlight of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony was Queen Elizabeth II playing a Bond girl. In the skit, the Queen was seen meeting with Daniel Craig, who reprised his role as James Bond, as per Tatler. The late Queen's corgis also featured in the sketch as Bond escorted her to the Olympic stadium. Craig as 007, arrives at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen greets, “Good evening, Mister Bond.” The climax came as a stunt double dressed as the Queen parachuted into the stadium to the Bond theme.

2. King Charles III in various TV shows

King Charles III has made several memorable cameos on TV over the years. His most notable ones include an appearance on 'Coronation Street' for its 40th anniversary, presenting the BBC Weather Report in 2012, a festive episode of 'Countryfile,' and appearing on 'This Morning' for its 30th anniversary, as per The Mirror. In 2022, he also featured in a special episode of 'The Repair Shop' and appeared alongside Queen Consort Camilla in an 'East Enders' episode celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

3. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York in 'Friends'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)

In 'Friends' Season 4, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson made a memorable cameo in the season finale, titled, 'The One with Ross's Wedding.' Ferguson played herself alongside Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani, Town and Country reported. In the episode, Joey asks Sarah to greet Matthew Perry's Chandler and comment on his London-themed hat. Ferguson responds, "Hi, Chandler! Joey says you don't really like his hat, but I think it's kind of dashing."

4. Princess Beatrice in 'The Young Victoria'

Princess Beatrice poses for photographs, whilst wearing a period costume, during a break in filming on the set of 'The Young Victoria' at Lincoln Cathedral on September 26, 2007, in Lincoln, England. (Image source: Getty Images |Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo)

In 2009, Princess Beatrice made a royal cameo in 'The Young Victoria.' The historical film encapsulated the Princess' great-great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, as per BBC. In what was her debut film, Beatrice played the character of one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting. The movie was co-produced by her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

5. Prince William and Prince Harry in 'Star Wars'

Prince Harry and Prince William try out light sabres during a tour of the 'Star Wars' sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool)

Prince William and Prince Harry made a surprise cameo in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi.' However, their appearance is lesser-known as they donned stormtrooper costumes. The revelation came from actor John Boyega, who disclosed in a 2017 BBC Radio 4 interview that the royal brothers participated in a scene as stormtroopers, as per BBC. Sadly, the scene was cut during the final edit as the brothers were too tall for the role.

6. Kate Middleton on 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories'

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made a guest appearance on the BBC children's program 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' in February 2022. During the episode, she read 'The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark,' a beloved children's book, to promote Children's Mental Health Week. The theme of the book, which is about overcoming fears and growing together, was chosen to align with the event’s focus on personal development and resilience.

7. Zara and Mike Tindall on 'Top Gear'

Zara Phillips embraces boyfriend Mike Tindall after completing the cross country phase of the Badminton Horse Trials on May 2, 2010, in Badminton, Gloucestershire. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Indigo)

Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindal joined her husband Mike Tindall for a high-speed ride on the BBC’s 'Top Gear' show, as per People magazine. The couple strapped into safety harnesses, raced around a closed track in a red car. Mike, referencing his size, joked about the added 'four bags of potatoes' slowing them down. As Zara navigated a tricky section of the course, Mike quipped, "This is where I clench my buttocks!" Zara completed the course to applause from the audience.

8. Prince William on 'Big Night In'

In a charity appearance on BBC's 'Big Night In,' the Duke of Cambridge showcased his humorous side alongside Stephen Fry. The sketch began with William struggling with internet connection issues, which had Fry remarking, "Even five-year-olds have mastered Zoom." As the duo continued, William shared his frustrations with homeschooling his three children, calling it 'a bit of a nightmare, really,' as per Honey. The Zoom sketch was aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief in the UK.

9. Prince William and Kate Middleton in 'A Berry Royal Christmas'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their TV cooking debut with celebrity chef Mary Berry in the 2019 BBC Christmas special 'A Berry Royal Christmas.' The segment featured the royals preparing festive meals for volunteers working with charities during the holiday season. What caught the attention of royal watchers was instead an awkward moment between the royal couple that went viral on X (Twitter), as per Elle. While on camera, William touched Middleton on her shoulder, but she immediately shook him off whilst maintaining a smile. Lover's spat? We'll never know.

10. Kate Middleton on 'Blue Peter'

The Duchess of Cambridge also made an appearance on the children's TV show 'Blue Peter,' where she joined kids in activities like pond dipping, planting, and building dens, as per Harper's Bazaar. During the seven-minute segment, she launched a new competition for families to design a sculpture for her 'Back to Nature Garden,' which she helped create for the Royal Horticultural Society.