‘Big Brother 28’ Week 4 Spoilers: Who won HoH and who’s nominated for eviction

‘Big Brother 28’ crowns a new HOH who targets one of her own alliance members.

'Big Brother 28' (BB28) continues to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. After Jason's exit, fans hoped there would be a shift in the power structure with a non-Tool Shed member winning Head of Household (HOH). For those unaware, Tool Shed is an alliance in BB28 consisting of Rick, Dee, Angela, Drew, Barrett, Kamu, Chuk, and Haley. The dreams were burnt to the ground when live feeds came back to reveal Haley as the newly crowned HOH. However, this did not mean straight-up doom for non-Tool Shed members. From the very inception of the season, Angela has been planting seeds of doubt regarding Drew within her alliance. She made them question his bonds with outsiders like Melody, and other 'distrustful' actions. Those seeds came into play this week.

Still of Haley from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

Initially, Haley deemed Taylor as her target, which Tool Shed respected. But later, Rick Devens pushed to make Drew the target, claiming he could hurt them a lot more than Taylor. Slowly, Dee, Chuk, Kamu, and Angela came on board. Haley also agreed to switch the target after a conversation with Chuk and Rick. Earlier in the day, Haley had her one-on-ones with everyone and hinted to Drew that she would need a pawn from their alliance, since she had already promised Yash safety and did not want to nominate Lala. Drew was shocked and felt in his gut that he was the one going on the block, but was not fully made aware.

Still of Haley from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

The nomination ceremony arrived, and Haley nominated Drew, his closest ally outside of Tool Shed Melody and Taylor. Drew was surprised and went to Haley after the ceremony. Haley told him that the Tool Shed suggested him as a pawn. Drew was not satisfied with the explanation, but at this point had no choice but to believe her. After the conversation, he went to Kamu and asked if he would use the Veto on him, but did not get a straight answer. Slowly, the alliance is turning its back on him. But all is still not lost, with elements like Power of Veto (POV), BB Time Capsule, and Blockbuster still in play.

Still of Dee, Haley, Kamu, Chuk and Rick from 'Big Brother 28' — Image Source: CBS

The BB Time Capsule result seems to have been delivered, but the houseguest who won it has yet to reveal it to anyone. It does not seem that the houseguest who was voted for that opportunity has received a punishment, as that would have been revealed before the nomination ceremony, according to the timeline followed in the second week. Some power should be taken off the board, and if it is 'Coin of Destiny,' that could massively change the week's outcome. This power allows the winner to overthrow the HOH if they correctly guess the coin toss. A POV will allow Drew to take himself off the block, which could paint the target on Melody, Barrett, or Mallory. Blockbuster will also save him from facing the eviction vote next Thursday. To find out how the game shapes up, tune into BB live feeds on Paramount+ and 'Big Brother' episodes every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.